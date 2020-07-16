15 July 2020
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc
Intention to Fundraise
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Companies”) are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.
For further information please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM