15 July 2020

Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Intention to Fundraise

Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Companies”) are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803