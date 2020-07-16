Rueil Malmaison, 15 July 2020

VINCI will design and build the southern segment

of the West Calgary Ring Road in Canada

Design and construction of the final section of the West Calgary Ring Road

A 5 km stretch between Old Banff Coach Road and Highway 8

A €183 million (C$277 million) contract

Alberta’s Ministry of Transportation selected the consortium comprising VINCI (65%) and Graham (35%) to design and build the southern segment of the ring road around Calgary. VINCI is involved via Carmacks (a Eurovia subsidiary serving as lead contractor) and VINCI Construction Terrassement.

This highway section will span 5 kilometres and include 4 interchanges, 7 bridges and a tunnel for pedestrians. The works encompass earthworks, drainage, paving and public lighting.

The contract is worth €183 million (C$277 million).

With this final section, the West Calgary Ring Road, located between Highway 8 and the Trans-Canada Highway, will provide over 100 km of free-flow travel around the city and on to the rest of the country by 2024.

VINCI had opened the bypass around Regina, capital of the province of Saskatchewan, in October 2019. This new contract in Canada attests to the Group's ability to support cities aiming to optimise road traffic with a view to fostering sustainable development in their regions.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

