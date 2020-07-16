CARBONDALE, Ill., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patricia J. Koprucki provides practical survival techniques and esteem-enhancing reflections for female baby boomers who have experienced the loss of a soul mate in her new self-improvement book, “Suddenly Single at Sixty: A Guide to Overcoming the Loss of Your Significant Other” (published by Balboa Press AU).

With affection and humor, Koprucki tells readers what to expect and how to survive those first holidays, birthdays and anniversaries after losing a soul mate. “Suddenly Single at Sixty” contains techniques to help women survivors replenish physical and spiritual strength, relearn how to live in the moment, negotiate with technology, doctors and well-meaning friends, and navigate the tricky world of online dating. Koprucki explains how to do all of the former while honoring (without being tyrannized by) a soul mate’s memory. The book is interactive in that it contains three checklists the reader is invited to complete, for example, a list of the reader’s own experiences which have helped her so far and which can be built upon and shared. Koprucki says this exercise “is designed to trigger realization that the path that lies ahead also lies within, that the journey has already begun.” She adds that this recognition helps empower the reader to survive and ultimately emerge from the vortex of grief.

“Anyone who has lost someone about whom she cared deeply will likely be able to relate to the chaos and challenges described in this book. It is geared to female baby boomers, many of whom have faced loss of their significant others,” Koprucki says. “The book recognizes that the future happiness of one who has lost a significant other is not dependent upon whether she finds a new significant other.”

“‘Widow' denotes a status undeservedly feared and disparaged by many, but appropriately honored by those who understand its power to create opportunity and fulfillment — a term usually reserved for those who have loved and been loved,” she adds.

“Sobering relationship advice yet wickedly funny at times.” — Kirkus Indie Reviews

“Suddenly Single at Sixty” is available for purchase at: https://www.amazon.com/Suddenly-Single-Sixty-Overcoming-Significant/dp/1504314182.

“Suddenly Single at Sixty”

By Patricia J. Koprucki

Softcover | 5 x 8 in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781504314183

E-Book | 138 pages | ISBN 9781504314190

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Patricia J. Koprucki received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois, a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University, and a Juris Doctor from the University Of Cincinnati College Of Law. She is a partner with her sister, Elizabeth, in an online editing service for medical residency applicants, teaches at Southern Illinois University, and is an attorney (although this book contains no legal advice). Interested parties may reach the author directly through her website at www.koprucki-wordoxygen.com, or may email her at pjkoprucki@koprucki-wordoxygen.com.

