RAUTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 16 July 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

PUBLICATION OF RAUTE CORPORATION'S HALF-YEAR REPORT AND INVITATION TO A BRIEFING

Raute Corporation will publish its Half-Year Report for January 1 - June 30, 2020 (6 months) on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at about 9 a.m. Finnish time. A briefing for analysts, investors and the media will be organized on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., at Scandic Simonkentta Hotel, Helsinki.

You are welcome to hear about our financial performance for the first half of the year and our outlook for the rest of 2020. The presentations will be made by Raute Corporation’s President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Tarja Järvinen.

The presentation in the briefing will be recorded and it will be available to view after the briefing on Raute’s www-page at www.raute.com.

Please inform of your participation in the briefing at the latest on Monday, July 20, 2020 to Raute Corporation, Eija Salminen (eija.salminen@raute.com, tel. +358 50 380 1517) or GMO Goodmarketing Oy, Esa Kyto (esa.kyto@goodmarketing.fi, tel. +358 40 528 0050).

The Half-Year Report for January 1 - June 30, 2020 (6 months) will be available at www.raute.com on Thursday, July 23, 2020 after the publication at about 9:00 a.m. The presentation material will be available at www.raute.com > Investors > Publications on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. when the briefing has started.



RAUTE CORPORATION

Tapani Kiiski

President and CEO



FURTHER INFORMATION:

Ms. Tarja Järvinen, Group Vice President, CFO, mobile phone +358 40 658 3562

RAUTE IN BRIEF:

Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute’s customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute’s full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute’s head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company’s other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 151.3 million. The Group’s headcount at the end of 2019 was 778. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.