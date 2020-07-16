Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in automotive turbocharger have undergone significant change in recent years, with exhaust gas turbocharger to low exhaust emission turbocharger. The rising wave of new technology, such as Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT) is creating significant potential for the automotive turbocharger due to low emission of exhaust, the lower volumetric displacement of the turbo engine, frictional, and lesser thermal losses.



In automotive turbocharger market, various technologies are used which include variable geometry turbocharger (VGT)/variable nozzle turbocharger (VNT), wastegate, and twin turbo. Increasing trends towards engine downsizing, stringent government emission norms for fuel efficiency, growth in vehicle production, and consumer concerns about fuel efficiency are creating opportunities for various automotive turbocharger technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive turbocharger market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive turbocharger technology by application, technology, and region.



Some of the automotive turbocharger companies profiled in this report include Borg-warner, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, IHI Corporation, Continental, and Cummins.



Key Questions Answered:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive turbocharger market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive turbocharger market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive turbocharger market? What are the latest developments in automotive turbocharger technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this automotive turbocharger market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive turbocharger technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1.Executive Summary



2.Technology Landscape

2.1.Technology Background and Evolution

2.2.Technology and Application Mapping

2.3.Supply Chain



3.Technology Readiness

3.1.Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2.Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Turbocharger Technologies

3.3.Competitive Intensity

3.4.Regulatory Compliance



4.Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1.Automotive Turbocharger Opportunity

4.2.Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1.Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)/Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT)

4.2.2.Wastegate

4.2.3.Twin turbo

4.3.Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1.Passenger Cars

4.3.1.1.Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)/Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT)

4.3.1.2.Wastegate

4.3.1.3.Twin turbo

4.3.2.Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.2.1.Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)/Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT)

4.3.2.2.Wastegate

4.3.2.3.Twin turbo

4.3.3.Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4.3.3.1.Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)/Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT)

4.3.3.2.Wastegate

4.3.3.3.Twin turbo



5.Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1.Automotive Turbocharger Market by Region

5.2.North American Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.2.1.United States Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.2.2.Canadian Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.2.3.Mexican Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.3.European Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.3.1.The United Kingdom Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.3.2.German Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.3.3.French Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.4.APAC Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.4.1.Chinese Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.4.2.Japanese Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.4.3.Indian Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.4.4.South Korean Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market

5.5.ROW Automotive Turbocharger Technology Market



6.Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Turbocharger Technologies



7.Companies/Ecosystem

7.1.Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2.Market Share Analysis

7.3.Geographical Reach



8.Strategic Implications

8.1.Implications

8.2.Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1.Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Turbocharger Market by Technology

8.2.2.Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Turbocharger Market by Application

8.2.3.Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Turbocharger Market by Region

8.3.Emerging Trends in the Automotive Turbocharger Market

8.4.Disruption Potential

8.5.Strategic Analysis

8.5.1.New Product Development

8.5.2.Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Turbocharger Market

8.5.3.Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Turbocharger Market



9.Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1.Borg-warner

9.2.Honeywell International

9.3.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

9.4.IHI Corporation

9.5.Continental

9.6.Cummins



