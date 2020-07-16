Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Front End Module Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The material technologies in automotive front end module have undergone significant change in recent years, with heavyweight metals to lightweight composites. The rising wave of new material technologies, such as light weight composites, glass mat thermoplastic, long fiber thermoplastic (LFT), polypropylene, direct LFT aluminum plastic-aluminum composite, and ultra-high strength steel alloy are creating significant potential for automotive front end module in various vehicle platforms as it integrate number of components, reduce material cost, assembly time reduction, length reduction for assembly line, and supply chain simplification.



In this market, various material technologies, such as steel, aluminum, composite, hybrid and plastic are used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Small and heavy vehicle production, demand for front end module (FEM) modularization and light weight front end modules (FEMs) and concerns over driver and passenger safety are creating opportunities for various automotive front end module technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive front end module market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive front end module technology by material technology, application, and region.



Some of the automotive front end module companies profiled in this report include Faurecia, Denso Corporation, Mahle, Magna International, Robert Bosch, Compagnie Plastic Omnium, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Hyundai Mobis, HBPO, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, and SL Corporation.



Key questions answered:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive front end module market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive front end module market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive front end module market? What are the latest developments in automotive front end module technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this automotive front end module market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive front end module technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Front End Module Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Automotive Front End Module Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Steel

4.2.2. Aluminum

4.2.3. Composite

4.2.4. Hybrid

4.2.5. Plastic

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Passenger Cars

4.3.1.1. Steel

4.3.1.2. Aluminum

4.3.1.3. Composite

4.3.1.4. Hybrid

4.3.1.5. Plastic

4.3.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.2.1. Steel

4.3.2.2. Aluminum

4.3.2.3. Composite

4.3.2.4. Hybrid

4.3.2.5. Plastic

4.3.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4.3.3.1. Steel

4.3.3.2. Aluminum

4.3.3.3. Composite

4.3.3.4. Hybrid

4.3.3.5. Plastic



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Automotive Front End Module Market by Region

5.2. North American Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.3. European Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.4. APAC Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Automotive Front End Module Technology Market

5.5. ROW Automotive Front End Module Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Front End Module Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Front End Module Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Front End Module Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Front End Module Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Automotive Front End Module Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Front End Module Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Front End Module Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Faurecia

9.2. Denso Corporation

9.3. Mahle

9.4. Magna International

9.5. Robert Bosch

9.6. Compagnie Plastic Omnium

9.7. Samvardhana Motherson Group

9.8. Hyundai Mobis

9.9. HBPO

9.10. Calsonic Kansei Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcss98

