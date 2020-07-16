Mesquite, NV, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tankson (1) ROB TANKSONMESQUITE, NV / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (CBDS) PrestoDoctor co-founder Rob Tankson discusses “deepening the cannabis evaluation experience”, an in-depth interview in Forbes.com: https://www.forbes.com/sites/warrenbobrow/2020/07/02/rob-tankson-and-prestodoctor-deepening-the-cannabis-evaluation-experience/#23715e566460

Mr. Tankson co-founded PrestoDoctor, launching their secure proprietary portal in 2015, and leading the way as the first company to use telemedicine to connect patients with knowledgeable doctors for medical cannabis evaluations. To date, PrestoDoctor has served over 100,000 patients in Oklahoma, California, Nevada, New York, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

Mr. Tankson was an equity analyst on Wall Street as well as a tech at Google, managing expense planning, reporting, and analysis for emerging products including Google Chromebook prior to co-founding PrestoDoctor. The interviewer describes Mr. Tankson as “concise, crisp and well-spoken”, and states that “we need more people like Rob to pave the way against stigmas and the challenges that cannabis passes through.”

Mr. Tankson’s foresight and perseverance was key to their 51% acquisition by Cannabis Sativa as an investment partner. “We saw an opportunity to invest in dedicated and astute young entrepreneurs with a solid platform and bright futures” said Cannabis Sativa CEO David Tobias. “Now we plan to use our assets to assist Rob and his partner and Forbes 2017 “30 under 30: Healthcare” honoree Kyle Powers launch into the current myriad of telehealth opportunities in a rapidly expanding market”.

PrestoDoctor launched in California in the summer of 2015, and has since expanded into Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Missouri and Pennsylvania. PrestoDoctor has facilitated over a hundred thousand appointments and maintains the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online. PrestoDoctor has over 4,000 5-star reviews, and is the first medical marijuana company to be accepted into the American Telemedicine Association. PrestoDoctor is HIPAA and HITECH compliant. PrestoDoctor plans to continue to expand its services in 2020.

GK Manufacturing is a Southern California based contract manufacturing, co-packing and white label company, producing a wide range of highest quality, lab-tested CBD products including edibles, tinctures, drinks and topicals. GK specializes in short batch runs, formulation, mixology, graphics/labeling and fulfillment. In –house brands include the well-established Ganja Juice brand and Murray & Rocco’s CBD infused pet line.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (“CBDS”) is engaged in telehealth, contract manufacturing CBD infused products, and the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), GK Manufacturing & Packaging (http://gkmanufacturinginc.com), Wild Earth Naturals® (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company licenses the “hi” and “White Rabbit” brands, and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com).

