Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global thermoplastic elastomers market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global thermoplastic elastomers market to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on thermoplastic elastomers market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on thermoplastic elastomers market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global thermoplastic elastomers market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global thermoplastic elastomers market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing Demand for thermoplastic elastomers from automotive industry

Replacement of traditional rubber with thermoplastic elastomers owing to its properties and benefits

2) Restraints

Frequent price fluctuation of materials

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand for bio based and light weight products from end users creating opportunities

Segments Covered

The global thermoplastic elastomers market is segmented on the basis of type , and application.



The Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates

Styrenic Block Copolymer

Copolyester Ether Elastomers

The Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Footwear

Wires & Cables

Medical

Engineering

Other End-use Industries

Company Profiles



Arkema SA

Covestro AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Lubrizol Corporation

Kraton Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

PolyOne Corporation

Sinopec Group

Teknor Apex Company

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the thermoplastic elastomers market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the thermoplastic elastomers market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global thermoplastic elastomers market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Highlights

2.2. Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Projection

2.3. Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Thermoplastic Elastomers Market



4. Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type

5.1. Thermoplastic Polyurethane

5.2. Thermoplastic Polyolefins

5.3. Thermoplastic Vulcanizates

5.4. Styrenic Block Copolymer

6. Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Application

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Building & Construction

6.3. Footwear

6.4. Wires & Cables

6.5. Medical

6.6. Engineering

6.7. Other End-use Industries



7. Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Arkema SA

8.2.2. Covestro AG

8.2.3. Asahi Kasei Corporation

8.2.4. Evonik Industries AG

8.2.5. Lubrizol Corporation

8.2.6. Kraton Corporation

8.2.7. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

8.2.8. PolyOne Corporation

8.2.9. Sinopec Group

8.2.10. Teknor Apex Company



9. Appendix

9.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



