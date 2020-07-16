Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sauces and Dips Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sauces and dips market is projected to soar at a CAGR of 6.97% from a market size of USD138.195 billion in 2019 to a market size of USD207.049 billion by the end of 2025.



The sauces and dips market is estimated to propel in the forecast period due to the prevalence of using sauces, dips, dressings, and condiments on a large scale, in addition, these are integral to the global food culture. The traditional way of lifestyle included home-made sauces and dips utilizing fresh and natural herbs as ingredients. The switch from the traditional way of living to the adoption of modern lifestyle gave rise to the adoption of processed and packed sauces and dips, fueling the market demand with the rise in the adoption of convenience packed foods. The burgeoning multi-cuisine culture around the globe is further augmenting the market demand in the forecast period.



The growing demand for natural and organic sauces and dips are gaining popularity with the emerging demand from the customers worldwide for organic ingredients along with the growing health awareness, further providing an opportunity for the market to proliferate in the forecast period. Additionally, with the growing health awareness, people are moving towards the adoption of fresh and natural sauces and dips, hence, small-startups are coming up offering innovative sauces and dips products stating from grandmother's kitchen through an online or offline mode of sales channel, fueling the growth of the global sauces and dips market in the forecast period.



On the basis of geography, Europe is projected to hold a significant market share in the global market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific region.



The retail sales expansion globally is promoting the sales of different sauces and dips, further propagating the market growth in the forecast period.



