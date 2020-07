Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (EMGS) will release its second quarter 2020 results on Thursday 23 July 2020. CEO Bjørn Petter Lindhom and CFO Anders Eimstad will present the results from 10:00 CET.



The presentation will be broadcasted live over the Internet, and the webcast can be accessed on www.emgs.com . It will be possible to post questions through the webcast.



The quarterly report and presentation will be available for download on EMGS' website www.emgs.com and the Oslo Stock Exchange, www.newsweb.no from about 7:30am on Thursday 23 July 2020.



Contact

Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 94 825 836



About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.



For more information, visit www.emgs.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act