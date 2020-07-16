Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, and Devices by Segment, Region and Country 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research evaluates the outlook for 5G technology, infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. The report also assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. The report provides analysis for leading 5G and edge computing supported applications and services along with forecasting from 2020 to 2025, and in some cases, through 2030.

Select Report Findings

Over 50% of all new applications will be designed for 5G optimization by 2027

The combination of 5G and edge computing will lead a revolution in application development

One of the most important markets for 5G will be private wireless enterprise and industrial networks

The leading region for 5GNR based applications will be Asia Pac followed by North America (primarily the United States)

5G will drive the need for many OSS/BSS upgrades on the part of communication service providers to keep pace with OTT service providers



5th generation mobile networks (5G) is a major phase of mobile communications. 5G is poised to deliver higher data transfer rates for mission-critical communication. 5G will allow massive broadband capacities enabling high-speed communication for various industries and applications such as live TV, IoT, robotics, and AI applications.



It is also a new standard that relies upon various supporting technologies including millimeter-wave propagation, IPv6 transmission protocol, and many others including some that are still in the R&D stage with major infrastructure providers. Among other major differences as compared to the fourth generation of cellular, 5G network demands higher data rate in a range of several gigabits per seconds (Gbps) and this can be achieved using steerable antennas with Millimeter Wave (mmWave) technologies.



5G will be based on a transformed Radio Access Network (RAN) and Core Network (CN) for carriers. There were changes with LTE, such as leveraging IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) for Voice over LTE (VoLTE). However, the changes with 5G are considerably larger, and the infrastructure is much more purpose-built with an emphasis on a Services Based Architecture (SBA) approach.



This SBA approach will include tight integration with edge computing networks as identified by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) for integration with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC). This will be deployed in a manner in which MEC supports 5G to preserve the tremendous throughput and latency improvements that will be gained by using 5G versus LTE.



Many enterprise and industrial solutions will emerge that depend upon 5G that were previously impractical due to limitations of other wireless technologies. For example, WiFi is not reliable enough for certain IoT related applications such as a sensor that wakes-up to send a message about critical measurements for industrial equipment.



However, 5G technology (and resulting apps and services) are anticipated to be largely a stepping stone to the 6G technology market. Stated differently, just as 3G did not add substantive value, largely a bridge to 4G/LTE, we also see 5G acting as a catalyst for the 6G market.



The publisher of this report sees a few key reasons including:

5G will have minimal effect in the near-term for the consumer segment Advanced 5G and edge computing supported private wireless solutions for enterprise and industrial sectors will facilitate innovation in smart buildings, smart factories, and automation in general 5G will pave the way for the expansion of immersive technologies (AR, VR, and haptic Internet), but a truly rich user experience will not come until the 6G technology market is fully developed

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Evolution of Wireless Cellular

2.1.1 1G to 3G Wireless

2.1.2 4G Long Term Evolution

2.1.3 5G Wireless

2.2 Beyond 5G Wireless

2.2.1 Why look Beyond 5G (B5G)?

2.2.2 Sixth Generation (6G) Wireless



3. 5G Technology and Solutions

3.1 5G Technology

3.1.1 5G Radio Access Network

3.1.2 5G Core Network

3.1.3 5G and Edge Computing

3.2 5G Solutions

3.2.1 5G Voice Services

3.2.2 5G Fixed Wireless

3.2.3 5G Service Categories

3.2.4 Combined 5G and Edge Computing Solutions

3.2.5 5G and Private Networks for Enterprise, Industrial, and Government



4. 5G Applications and Services

4.1 5G Consumer Applications and Services

4.2 5G Business Applications and Services

4.3 Notable Focal Points for 5G Applications and Services

4.3.1 Mission Critical Communications

4.3.2 Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed Reality

4.3.3 Industrial Automation

4.3.4 Connected and Self-Driving Terrestrial Vehicles

4.3.5 Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles



5. 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2030

5.1 5G Infrastructure Investment 2020-2030

5.1.1 5G NR Infrastructure 2020-2030

5.1.2 5G Core Infrastructure 2020-2030

5.1.3 5G Devices 2020-2030

5.2 5G by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Segment 2020-2030

5.3 5G by Network Function (User Plane, Control Plane, Data Layer) 2020-2030

5.3.1 5G by Core Market by User Plane Network Functions 2020-2030

5.3.2 5GC Control Plane Market by Network Functions 2020-2030

5.3.3 5G Data Layer Market by Network Functions 2020-2030

5.4 5G by Deployment: Non-Standalone vs. SA 2020-2030

5.4.1 5G Deployment by Non-standalone (NSA) Configurations 2020-2030

5.4.2 5G Deployment by Standalone Configurations 2020-2030

5.5 5G by Device Types 2020-2030

5.6 5G Infrastructure by Region 2020-2030

5.7 5G Users by Region 2020-2030

5.8 5G Implementation by Region 2020-2030

5.9 North America 5G 2020-2030

5.9.1 North America 5G Infrastructure 2020-2030

5.9.2 North America 5G by Segment 2020-2030

5.9.3 North America 5G by Country 2020-2030

5.10 Europe 5G 2020-2030

5.10.1 Europe 5G Infrastructure 2020-2030

5.10.2 Europe 5G by Segment 2020-2030

5.10.1 Europe 5G by Country 2020-2030

5.11 Asia Pacific 5G 2020-2030

5.11.1 APAC 5G Infrastructure 2020-2030

5.11.2 APAC 5G by Segment 2020-2030

5.11.3 APAC 5G by Country 2020-2030

5.12 Middle East and Africa 5G 2020-2030

5.12.1 MEA 5G Infrastructure 2020-2030

5.12.2 MEA 5G Market by Segment 2020-2030

5.12.3 MEA 5G by Country 2020-2030



6. Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Focus on 5G Solutions for Profitability

6.2 Buildout the 5G Core for Services Differentiation

6.3 Outlook for 5G Services by Category

6.3.1 Enhanced Broadband

6.3.2 Massive Machine-type Communications

6.3.3 Ultra-reliable Low-Latency Communications

6.4 Outlook for 6G Services



7. Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services

7.1 5G Industrial Automation Global Forecasts 2020-2025

7.1.1 IIoT 5G Automation Market Value

7.1.2 Wireless IIoT 5G Device Deployments

7.2 5G Industrial Automation Regional Forecasts 2020-2025

7.2.1 Market Value by Region

7.2.2 Market Value by Leading Countries

7.2.3 Deployment by Region

7.2.4 Deployment by Leading Countries

7.2.5 Europe Market Forecasts

7.2.6 North America Market Forecasts

7.2.7 APAC Market Forecasts

7.5 5G Robotics Global Market Revenue

7.5.1 Autonomous Robot Market

7.5.2 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market

7.5.3 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

7.6 5G Robotics Regional Forecasts

7.6.1 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot by Region

7.6.2 North America 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

7.6.3 Europe 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

7.6.4 APAC 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

7.7 Global 5G Enabled Virtual Reality Market

7.7.1 Combined Market Revenue 2021-2026

7.7.2 Combined Unit Shipment 2021-2026

7.7.3 Combined Active User 2021-2026

7.8 5G Accelerated VR Adoption Market

7.8.1 Market by Segments 2021-2026

7.8.2 VR Shipment Units 2021-2026

7.8.3 VR Active Users 2021-2026

7.8.4 5G VR Market by Region 2021-2026

7.9 5G Consumer VR Application Market 2021-2026

7.9.1 Gaming

7.9.2 Live Events

7.9.3 Video Entertainment

7.10 5G VR Enterprise Application Market 2021-2026

7.10.1 Retail Sector

7.10.2 Real Estate

7.10.3 Healthcare

7.10.4 Education

7.11 5G VR Industrial Application Market 2021-2026

7.11.1 Military

7.11.2 Engineering

7.11.3 Civil Aviation

7.11.4 Medical Industry

7.11.5 Agriculture

7.11.6 Government and Public Sector



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qto7n6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900