United States Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in United States today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The telecom service revenue growth in the US over 2019-2024 will be driven by mobile data and fixed broadband revenues. Mobile data service revenue will grow from US$130.4 billion in 2019 to US$211.7 billion by 2024 at a fastest CAGR of 10.2%. This growth will be driven by continued rise in mobile Internet subscriptions and mobile data ARPU. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2019-2024 to reach US$77.1 billion by the end of 2024 led by growth in FTTH/B and fixed wireless subscriptions and overall fixed broadband ARPU over the forecast period.



The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in United States.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



The overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in the US will grow at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2019 -2024.

Mobile revenue will account for 58.8% of the total telecom revenue in 2024, driven by continued rise in mobile Internet subscriptions and mobile data ARPU.

4G will be the most adopted mobile technology over the period 2019-2024, despite its share falling from 89.0% in 2019 to 60.1% by 2024. 5G subscriptions will grow drastically from 1.4% in 2019 to reach about 39.0% by 2024.

The top three mobile operators Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile accounted for 80.4% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2019.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Highlights

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Demographic and macroeconomic context

2. Regulatory Context

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook

Total telecom service revenue

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

3. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Competitive landscape

AT&T

Verizon

Comcast

T-Mobile

Additional resources

Baseline forecast assumptions

Data tables

