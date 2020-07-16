Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global FPSO Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 - Petrobras Drives Global Upcoming FPSO Deployments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A total of 54 planned and announced FPSOs are expected to start operations during the outlook period 2020-2025. South America leads globally with 21 planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Africa, Asia, and Europe.
Among countries, Brazil continues to lead with 18 FPSOs to be deployed by 2025, followed by the UK with five.
Among operators globally, Petroleo Brasileiro, Modec and SBM Offshore lead the deployment of planned and announced FPSOs during the period, 2020-2025.
Key Highlights
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
1. Table of Contents
1.1. List of Tables
1.2. List of Figures
2. Global FPSO Industry Outlook to 2025
2.1. Key Highlights
2.2. COVID- 19Impact on Global FPSO Projects
3. Key Projects Announcements and Cancellations
3.1. Project Announcements
3.2. Project Cancelations
3.3. Postponed Projects
3.4. Stalled Projects
4. Global Planned and Announced FPSOsOutlook
4.1. Global Count of FPSOs Brought Online by Region
4.2. Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Countries
4.3. Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Operators
5. Regional FPSO Outlook by Country and Operator
5.1. Africa FPSO Industry Outlook
5.1.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Country
5.1.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Operator
5.1.3. Recent Developments in the African FPSO Industry
5.1.4. Recent Contracts in African FPSO Industry
5.2. Asia FPSO IndustryOutlook
5.3. Europe FPSO Industry Outlook
5.4. Middle East FPSO Industry Outlook
5.5. North America FPSO Industry Outlook
5.6. Oceania FPSO Industry Outlook
5.7. South America FPSO Industry Outlook
6. Global Planned and Announced FPSOs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgerzp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: