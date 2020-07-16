Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Playout Automation Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The playout automation market is poised to grow by USD 1.68 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. This report on the playout automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low capital expenses and mandatory digitalization of cable TV. In addition, the rising need for multilingual playout is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The playout automation market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies scope for technological evolution in the global market as one of the prime reasons driving the playout automation market growth during the next few years. Also, growing language variation and the high popularity of cloud-based OTT channel will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The playout automation market covers the following areas:

  • Playout automation market sizing
  • Playout automation market forecast
  • Playout automation market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading playout automation market vendors that include Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Belden Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., Harmonic Inc., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, and Sony Corp. Also, the playout automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by end-user
  • International broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • National broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

6. Market Segmentation by Genre

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Genre
  • Sports - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • News - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cartoon and learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Lifestyle and knowledge - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Genre

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Avid Technology Inc.
  • Avmeda LLC
  • Belden Inc.
  • Cinegy LLC
  • Dalet SA
  • Evertz Technologies Ltd.
  • Harmonic Inc.
  • NVerzion Inc.
  • Pebble Beach Systems Group plc
  • Sony Corp.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tw5017.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900