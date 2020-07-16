Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Playout Automation Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The playout automation market is poised to grow by USD 1.68 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. This report on the playout automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low capital expenses and mandatory digitalization of cable TV. In addition, the rising need for multilingual playout is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The playout automation market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies scope for technological evolution in the global market as one of the prime reasons driving the playout automation market growth during the next few years. Also, growing language variation and the high popularity of cloud-based OTT channel will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The playout automation market covers the following areas:

Playout automation market sizing

Playout automation market forecast

Playout automation market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading playout automation market vendors that include Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Belden Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., Harmonic Inc., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, and Sony Corp. Also, the playout automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by end-user

International broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

National broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

6. Market Segmentation by Genre

Market segments

Comparison by Genre

Sports - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

News - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cartoon and learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lifestyle and knowledge - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Genre

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avid Technology Inc.

Avmeda LLC

Belden Inc.

Cinegy LLC

Dalet SA

Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Harmonic Inc.

NVerzion Inc.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc

Sony Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tw5017.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900