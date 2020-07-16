Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Playout Automation Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The playout automation market is poised to grow by USD 1.68 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. This report on the playout automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low capital expenses and mandatory digitalization of cable TV. In addition, the rising need for multilingual playout is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The playout automation market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies scope for technological evolution in the global market as one of the prime reasons driving the playout automation market growth during the next few years. Also, growing language variation and the high popularity of cloud-based OTT channel will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The playout automation market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading playout automation market vendors that include Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Belden Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., Harmonic Inc., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, and Sony Corp. Also, the playout automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Genre
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
