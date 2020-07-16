Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital OOH Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital ooh market is poised to grow by $ 3.78 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on digital ooh market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements, interactive OOH advertising and decline in competition from print advertising. In addition, the benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The digital ooh market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies use of ai in OOH advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the digital ooh market growth during the next few years. Also, market consolidation and integration of technologies for digital signage will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The digital ooh market covers the following areas:

Digital ooh market sizing

Digital ooh market forecast

Digital ooh market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital ooh market vendors that include APG SGA SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., Global Radio Services Ltd., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., oOh!media Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, and VGI Public Co. Ltd.. Also, the digital ooh market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Recreation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Banking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

In-store advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

7. Market Segmentation by Category

Market segments

Comparison by Category

Billboards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shelter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transit - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Category

8. Customer landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APG SGA SA

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Global Radio Services Ltd.

JCDecaux SA

Lamar Advertising Co.

oOh!media Ltd.

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Stroer SE & Co. KGaA

VGI Public Co. Ltd.

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

