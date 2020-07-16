Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital OOH Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital ooh market is poised to grow by $ 3.78 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on digital ooh market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements, interactive OOH advertising and decline in competition from print advertising. In addition, the benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital ooh market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies use of ai in OOH advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the digital ooh market growth during the next few years. Also, market consolidation and integration of technologies for digital signage will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The digital ooh market covers the following areas:

  • Digital ooh market sizing
  • Digital ooh market forecast
  • Digital ooh market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital ooh market vendors that include APG SGA SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., Global Radio Services Ltd., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., oOh!media Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, and VGI Public Co. Ltd.. Also, the digital ooh market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Recreation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Banking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • In-store advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

7. Market Segmentation by Category

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Category
  • Billboards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Shelter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Transit - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Category

8. Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • APG SGA SA
  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
  • Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Global Radio Services Ltd.
  • JCDecaux SA
  • Lamar Advertising Co.
  • oOh!media Ltd.
  • OUTFRONT Media Inc.
  • Stroer SE & Co. KGaA
  • VGI Public Co. Ltd.

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

