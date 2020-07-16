Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Faucet Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The faucet market is poised to grow by $ 7.87 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The reports on faucet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the changing consumer preference and lifestyle and increasing construction activities globally.



The faucet market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies growing brand awareness in faucet industry as one of the prime reasons driving the faucet market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The faucet market covers the following areas:

Faucet market sizing

Faucet market forecast

Faucet market industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading faucet market vendors that include Danze Inc., Eczacibasi Holdings co., Elkay Manufacturing Co., HOCHENG PHILIPPINES Corp., Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Toto Ltd., and Villeroy & Boch AG. Also, the faucet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Cartridge - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Compression - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ceramic disc - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ball - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver- Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Danze Inc.

Eczacibasi Holdings co.

Elkay Manufacturing Co.

HOCHENG PHILIPPINES Corp.

Kohler Co.

LIXIL Group Corp.

Masco Corp.

Roca Sanitario SA

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy & Boch AG

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

