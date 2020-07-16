New York, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicon on Insulator Market by Wafer Size, Wafer Type, Technology, Product, Application - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04837048/?utm_source=GNW



However, the floating body and self-heating effects in SOI-based devices act as major restraints for the growth of the market.Growth in the integrated chip industry and expanding SOI ecosystem in APAC are expected to pose as growth opportunities for the SOI market during the forecast period.



Effective maintenance of thickness uniformity of 200 mm and 300 mm wafers and other parameters acts as a major challenge for the growth of the SOI market across the globe.



The SOI market for 300 mm wafer size is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the market for 200 mm and less than 200 mm wafer size during the forecast period.

Based on wafer size, the 300 mm segment of the SOI market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the 200 mm and less than 200 mm segments during the forecast period. Manufacturers of Radio Frequency (RF) chips, including Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), Qorvo (US), Skyworks Solutions (US), and Murata Manufacturing (Japan) have undertaken several initiatives to increase their production of 300 mm wafers.

Moreover, wafer players are also expanding their 300 mm wafer manufacturing capacity. Foundries such as GlobalFoundries (US), TowerJazz (Israel), TSMC (Taiwan), and UMC (US) are also expanding their RF-SOI manufacturing processes for 300 mm wafers.



The FD-SOI wafer type segment of the SOI market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

FD-SOI wafer types are highly reliable in high-temperature environments.They have reduced operating voltage and are cost-effective, which leads to their increased demand across the globe.



Moreover, developments undertaken by several key players have also contributed significantly to the demand for FD-SOI wafer types.For instance, in 2019, Soitec and KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION expanded their strategic partnership through R&D collaboration at Substrate Innovation Center (France), aiming at strengthening the FD-SOI portfolio of Soitec for next-generation semiconductor devices.



Moreover, Soitec signed a long-term supply agreement with GlobalFoundries to supply 300 mm SOI wafers to meet the growing demand for differentiated RF-SOI, FD-SOI, and silicon photonics technology platforms from the customers of GlobalFoundries.



The SOI market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SOI market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased investments and continuous expansions being carried out by the manufacturers of semiconductor foundries, wafers, and products in APAC.



For instance, in 2018, GlobalFoundries and the Chengdu Municipality signed an agreement to develop an efficient FD-SOI ecosystem for use in artificial intelligence and security products.

In the process of determining and verifying sizes of different segments and subsegments of the SOI market gathered through the secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key industry experts in the SOI market. The break-up of primary participants for the report is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level – 35% and Managers – 65%

• By Region: Europe – 40%, North America – 27%, and Asia Pacific – 33%



The report profiles key players in the SOI market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Soitec (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), SUMCO (Japan), Simgui (China), GlobalFoundries (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), TowerJazz (Israel), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Skyworks Solutions (US), Qorvo (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), MagnaChip Semiconductor (South Korea), United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Silicon Valley Microelectronics (SVM), Inc. (US), EV Group (US), Ultrasil LLC (US), Siltronix Silicon Technologies (France), and WaferPro (US).



