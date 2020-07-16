Vancouver, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian green construction technology company, Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) today announced a trio of new manufacturing plants across North America. The company is rapidly accelerating the roll-out of its new green construction technologies in order to meet escalating customer demand.

Two full-scale plants will be built in Canada – one in Alberta, and the other in Toronto, Ontario – while a third will be developed in Pennsylvania, USA. Currently, Nexii has one fully operational plant in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, with its second production facility in Squamish, B.C., under construction.

Together the next three plants represent approximately $75M CAD in investment for the production of Nexii’s green construction technologies, signalling the beginning of the wider green economic recovery across North America. Once operational, the three full-scale commercial production facilities will create up to 450 full-time highly skilled jobs to advance cleantech building and construction innovations.

Stephen Sidwell, CEO of Nexii Building Solutions, commented: “We are excited and humbled by customer interest in Nexii’s green construction products to date, which is accelerating the roll-out of our plants across Canada and the USA.

“For North America to rebuild sustainably and achieve a green economic recovery, every industry needs to innovate and invest in new technologies. Buildings and construction together is the top contributor to global climate pollution, and Nexii has the potential to curb the environmental impacts created by our buildings. Our goal is to aggressively scale Nexii, so that we can live up to our company mission to build a vibrant future for people and the planet.”

Nexii is a green construction technology company that is committed to tackling the global environmental crisis by accelerating the supply of more sustainable and durable buildings. Nexii employs a holistic approach to green construction, using breakthrough materials and precision manufacturing technology to rapidly assemble high-quality and sustainable buildings.

Nexii is entering into licensed manufacturing agreements with local businesses in order to grow the company quickly and manufacture building products at scale. These Nexii Certified Manufacturer agreements will see local companies deploy Nexii’s breakthrough approach to design, manufacturing and construction, as well as its proprietary material, Nexiite, on behalf of the company.

Notes to editors – details on each Nexii plant:

Alberta

Nexii is moving ahead with a Nexii Certified Manufacturing agreement with Alberta-based Newvi Building Solutions (Newvi) for a manufacturing plant in Alberta. Newvi will invest up to $15M CAD for the development of a production facility that will manufacture green building and retrofit products using Nexii’s breakthrough process and proprietary material, Nexiite.

The plant will create over 100 full-time highly skilled jobs in the area.

It is anticipated that the plant will be operational in Q2 2021. Once fully operational, the plant will be able to produce over 4 million square feet of building panels every year.

Pennsylvania

Nexii is moving ahead with a Nexii Certified Manufacturing agreement with John Wolfington (Wolfington) for a manufacturing plant in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. This plant will serve the Northeast US markets, including New York City, Philadelphia and Washington DC. Wolfington will invest up to $30M CAD for the development of a production facility that will manufacture green building and retrofit products using Nexii’s breakthrough process and proprietary material, Nexiite.

The plant will create over 175 full-time highly skilled jobs in the area.

Development of Nexii’s Pennsylvania plant begins in September 2020 and it is anticipated that the plant will be operational in Q1 2021. Once fully operational, the Pennsylvania plant will be able to produce over 8 million square feet of building panels every year.

Ontario

Nexii is moving ahead with a Nexii Certified Manufacturing agreement with Symphony Advanced Building Technologies Inc. (Symphony-ABT) for a manufacturing plant in the Greater Toronto area. Symphony-ABT will invest up to $30M CAD in financing for the development of a production facility that will manufacture green building and retrofit products using Nexii’s breakthrough process and proprietary material, Nexiite.

The plant will create over 175 full-time highly skilled jobs in the area.

Development of Nexii’s Toronto plant will begin in Q4 2020 and it is anticipated that the plant will be operational in Q2 2021. Once fully operational, the Toronto plant will be able to produce over 8 million square feet of building panels every year.

About Nexii:

Through its innovative building solutions, Nexii’s mission is to create sustainable, durable, cost-efficient and disaster-resilient buildings. Nexii engages in ongoing third-party testing to ensure the quality and safety of its products across a range of test categories, including strength, durability, and structural integrity. Nexii is well-suited for most building types, including industrial/commercial/institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential, single-family homes, as well as for the growing retrofit market.

As a company concerned with environmental and social impacts, Nexii is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet by manufacturing and retrofitting truly sustainable buildings.





