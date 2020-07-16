Selbyville, Delaware, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport North America dialysis market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 37.5 billion by the year 2026. Rising cases of end stage renal disease (ESRD) owing to poor dietary habits and excessive alcohol intake serves as a major growth impetus for the industry. Furthermore, increased pervasiveness of diabetes which leads to renal disorder in every 1 out of 4 patients, coupled with lack of kidney donors and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to add significant momentum to the growth of dialysis market in North America, cites the report.

The business sphere is assessed through multiple categorizations in terms of dialysis type, product & services, end-use spectrum, and regional landscape. The report enumerates the individual market share, projected growth rate, overall segment valuation, and other important parameters. In addition, vital data regarding the competitive landscape of the industry is also covered in the report.

On the contrary, product recalls due to faults in dialysis equipment and complications associated with treatment may negatively impact North America dialysis market growth over the forecast duration.

Analysis of dialysis type segment:

North America dialysis market, based on type, is bifurcated into peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis. The former segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2019 and is slated to record a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Peritoneal dialysis is preferred among pediatric and elderly patient base as it can be performed in home settings. It offers benefits like patient mobility, lower complications in comparison to hemodialysis treatment, and less visits to hospital. Besides, advancements & innovations in peritoneal dialysis equipment are further expected to enhance the industry outlook in the upcoming years.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2609906/

A brief overview of the products & services scope:

Elucidating the products & services scope, North America dialysis market is categorized into equipment, consumables, and services, wherein the foremost segment was worth USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to show modest gains in the upcoming years. Apart from the preference for dialysis treatment, regular replacement of dialysis machines as they often get damaged impels the demand for dialysis equipment. Focus among industry players towards improvement & advancement of dialysis machines and water treatment systems will further strengthen the segmental share.

End Use insights:

In-center dialysis and home dialysis comprise the end-use spectrum of North America dialysis market. As per credible sources, in-center dialysis segment captured over 70% revenue share in 2019, attributable to the availability of skilled kidney care team and other healthcare professionals in hospitals and dialysis centers.

Regional outlook:

North America dialysis market is split into United States and Canada. The experts project the U.S. market to exceed USD 33 billion by the year 2026. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2016, nearly 125,000 individuals in the U.S. underwent ESRD treatment and over 726,000 patients were on dialysis or had renal transplant. Rising burden of acute and chronic renal disease, along with favorable reimbursement scenario and accessibility to advanced technologies are the major factors influencing the industry expansion in NA.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/north-america-dialysis-market-statistics

Competitive Landscape:

Major contenders in North America dialysis market are Rogosin Institute, Satellite Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, DaVita, Toray, Nipro Corp., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Medtronic, Kawasumi Laboratories, Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen, Asahi Kasei Corp. and JMS Co. Ltd. among others. These giants are implementing various strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and product portfolio expansion to improve their market stance. For instance, B. Braun Melsungen introduced Xevonta, a next-gen dialyzer which boasts of high clearance spectrum while retaining albumin levels to reinforce its position and add new customers.

North America Dialysis Market Type Review (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis





North America Dialysis Market Product & Services Review (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Equipment

Dialysis Machines

Water Treatment System

Others

Consumables

Dialyzers

Catheters

Access Products

Concentrates

Others





North America Dialysis Market End-Use Review (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

In-center Dialysis

Home Dialysis





North America Dialysis Market Regional Review (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

United States

Canada





North America Dialysis Market Competitive Hierarchy Review (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Rogosin Institute

Satellite Healthcare

U.S. Renal Care

DaVita

Toray

Nipro Corp.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Medtronic

Kawasumi Laboratories

JMS Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen

Asahi Kasei Corporation





Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology

1.1. Definition and forecast parameters

1.1.1. Definitions

1.1.2. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data sources

1.3. References & sources

1.3.1. Secondary

1.3.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. North America dialysis industry summary, 2015 a?? 2026

2.1.1. Country trends

2.1.2. Type trends

2.1.3. Products & services trends

2.1.4. End-use trends

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry outlook, 2015 - 2026

3.3. Major factor analysis

3.4. Portera??s analysis

3.5. Technology landscape

3.6. Competitive review, 2019

3.7. PEST analysis

Chapter 4. North America Dialysis Market Share, By Type

4.1. Key trends in North America Dialysis, by type

4.2. Hemodialysis

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 a?? 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Peritoneal Dialysis

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 a?? 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Dialysis Market Size, By Products & Services

5.1. Key trends in North America Dialysis, by products & services

5.2. Equipment

5.3. Consumables

5.4. Services

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. North America Dialysis Market Growth, By End-use

6.1. Key trends in North America dialysis, by end-use

6.2. In-center dialysis

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

6.3. Home dialysis

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. North America Dialysis Market Value, By Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles





Related Report:

Dialysis Market Size, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Dialysis Market is expected to exceed USD 108 billion by 2025, as per new research report. Rising prevalence of kidney associated diseases and shortage of kidney donors worldwide will accelerate dialysis market growth over the forecast period. Shortage of donor kidneys across the globe will prove beneficial for dialysis industry expansion. Kidney transplant is an efficient treatment option for people suffering from chronic kidney diseases. Despite of numerous advantages of kidney transplant, there is scarcity of kidney donors across the globe. Type segment is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis segment is anticipated to witness more than 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com