Pompano Beach, FL, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyle Klosowski humbly started earning a living at New York Pizza Dept. The struggle was prevalent growing up with a single mother on disability.



He was always interested in motorcycles and details attached to them. Realizing he wasn’t doing what he loved, he then began to rethink what he wanted to do in his life. Buying motorcycle parts weren’t cheap, and in the beginning, he didn’t have good credit to buy expensive pieces with the little money he was making.



He then began to get interested in the idea of helping people with their credit scores. Already having a big heart and love for family, he was naturally driven to help others. Instead of spending $100,000 on a degree, he was not interested in, he decided to use his good credit to buy and sell motorcycle parts for a profit.



He learned along with his struggle the need for love for what he does and how to do it successfully by knowing his strengths and building his team around his weaknesses. You can only go so far alone. Again, growing up with a single mom on disability pushed him to want more and gave him a huge heart and love for family.



Working at NYPD gave him a great work ethic, an amazing much-needed mentor, and a love for running a business. Klosowski knew that getting to where you want to doesn’t happen overnight. Klosowski says working at restaurants helped him develop excellent customer service skills. Retail helped him with marketing and automation systems.



He never would have founded and pursued a company such as Credit 101 if not given the circumstances and lifestyle experience. Credit 101 gives a second chance, their mission is not only to achieve better credit for their clients but to educate the mass majority of financially illiterate, giving the opportunity for true financial freedom and purchasing power.



Over 9 years, Klosowski and his team have transformed their credit repair platform by wholeheartedly fighting for the consumer with their industry-leading techniques. They have lifted the heavyweight of debt from thousands of clients, helping achieve their lifelong goals.



Credit 101 has become such a success and a huge part of Klosowski’s life. He is currently working on an automated credit repair company that others can purchase without needing knowledge of the workforce. He is thrilled to soon help people become an entrepreneur that gives back, using his teams’ methods. Keep up with Klosowski on Instagram or check out the Credit 101 website.