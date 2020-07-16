Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Automation Solution - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Packaging Automation Solution market accounted for $42.60 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $95.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of these solutions across various industries and reduction in labor costs are the major factors driving market growth. However, high cost and installation of these systems is restraining market growth.



Packaging Automation Solution is defined as the system that utilizes packaging machine to achieve packaging process without human intervention. Packaging machines completes the stages of the packaging process. They have advantages such as reduction in labor costs associated and increasing the efficiency of the packaging procedure through the usage of automation. They are used for sealing, wrapping, etc.



Based on function, the case packaging segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand from industries for the purpose of secondary packaging, increased usage of robots for picking, placing, packaging in various industries. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to fast adoption of new technology, presence of several manufacturing industries and also packaging automation providers in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Packaging Automation Solution Market include ABB Ltd, Automated Packaging Systems Inc, Beumer Group GmbH & Co Kg, Emerson Electric Co, Kollmorgen, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG and Swisslog Holding AG.



Channels Covered:

Distributor

Direct Sales

Software and Services Covered:

Services

Software

Functions Covered:

Bagging

Capping

Case Packaging

Filling

Form Filling & Sealing (FFS)

Labeling

Palletizing

Wrapping

Products Covered:

Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Automated Packagers

Packaging Robots

End Users Covered:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Retail

Semiconductor and Electronics

Logistics and Warehousing

Healthcare

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Distributor

5.3 Direct Sales



6 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By Software and Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.3 Software



7 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bagging

7.3 Capping

7.4 Case Packaging

7.5 Filling

7.6 Form Filling & Sealing (FFS)

7.7 Labeling

7.8 Palletizing

7.9 Wrapping



8 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

8.3 Automated Packagers

8.4 Packaging Robots



9 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace and Defense

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Chemical

9.5 Food and Beverages

9.6 Retail

9.7 Semiconductor and Electronics

9.8 Logistics and Warehousing

9.9 Healthcare

9.9.1 Pharmaceutical

9.9.2 Medical Device



10 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ABB Ltd

12.2 Automated Packaging Systems Inc

12.3 Beumer Group GmbH & Co Kg

12.4 Emerson Electric Co

12.5 Kollmorgen

12.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

12.7 Rockwell Automation Inc

12.8 Schneider Electric Se

12.9 Siemens AG

12.10 Swisslog Holding AG



