Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Automation Solution - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Packaging Automation Solution market accounted for $42.60 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $95.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of these solutions across various industries and reduction in labor costs are the major factors driving market growth. However, high cost and installation of these systems is restraining market growth.
Packaging Automation Solution is defined as the system that utilizes packaging machine to achieve packaging process without human intervention. Packaging machines completes the stages of the packaging process. They have advantages such as reduction in labor costs associated and increasing the efficiency of the packaging procedure through the usage of automation. They are used for sealing, wrapping, etc.
Based on function, the case packaging segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand from industries for the purpose of secondary packaging, increased usage of robots for picking, placing, packaging in various industries. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to fast adoption of new technology, presence of several manufacturing industries and also packaging automation providers in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Packaging Automation Solution Market include ABB Ltd, Automated Packaging Systems Inc, Beumer Group GmbH & Co Kg, Emerson Electric Co, Kollmorgen, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG and Swisslog Holding AG.
Channels Covered:
Software and Services Covered:
Functions Covered:
Products Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By Channel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Distributor
5.3 Direct Sales
6 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By Software and Services
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Services
6.3 Software
7 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bagging
7.3 Capping
7.4 Case Packaging
7.5 Filling
7.6 Form Filling & Sealing (FFS)
7.7 Labeling
7.8 Palletizing
7.9 Wrapping
8 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems
8.3 Automated Packagers
8.4 Packaging Robots
9 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace and Defense
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Chemical
9.5 Food and Beverages
9.6 Retail
9.7 Semiconductor and Electronics
9.8 Logistics and Warehousing
9.9 Healthcare
9.9.1 Pharmaceutical
9.9.2 Medical Device
10 Global Packaging Automation Solution Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 ABB Ltd
12.2 Automated Packaging Systems Inc
12.3 Beumer Group GmbH & Co Kg
12.4 Emerson Electric Co
12.5 Kollmorgen
12.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp
12.7 Rockwell Automation Inc
12.8 Schneider Electric Se
12.9 Siemens AG
12.10 Swisslog Holding AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdumxn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: