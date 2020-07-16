Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Food Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Functional Food Ingredients market accounted for $73.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $142.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising health awareness among consumers, and growing demand for fortified foods. However, high cost of naturally sourced ingredients is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Functional food ingredients are those to be consumed as a part of the normal diet and contain biologically active compounds. These have potential to improve health and reduce the risk of diseases. Functional food ingredients are rich in minerals, vitamins, dietary fiber, antioxidants, and probiotics.
By application, the food segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is majorly sourced through natural means. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing occurrence of cardiac diseases and obesity.
Some of the key players in Functional Food Ingredients Market include Nestle, General Mills Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC, Amway, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc, BASF SE, DSM NV, Herbalife, Arla Foods, and Standard Functional Foods Group Inc.
Sources Covered:
Types Covered:
Health Benefits Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Source
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Synthetic Source
5.3 Natural Source
5.3.1 Plant
5.3.2 Animal
5.3.3 Microbial
6 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Phytochemical & Plant Extracts
6.3 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
6.4 Probiotics
6.5 Prebiotics
6.6 Hydrocolloids
6.7 Proteins & Amino Acids
6.8 Vitamins
6.9 Essential Oils
6.10 Carotenoids
6.11 Minerals
6.11.1 Micro Minerals
6.11.2 Macro Minerals
7 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Health Benefit
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bone Health
7.3 Clinical Nutrition
7.4 Gut Health
7.5 Weight Management
7.6 Sports Nutrition
7.7 Heart Health
7.8 Immunity
8 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Food
8.2.1 Bakery & Cereals
8.2.2 Snacks
8.2.3 Fruits & Vegetables
8.2.4 Soy Products
8.2.5 Meat & Meat Products
8.2.6 Fish & Eggs
8.2.7 Sports/Nutrition Bars
8.2.8 Dairy Products
8.2.9 Infant Food
8.2.10 Confectionery Products
8.3 Beverages
8.3.1 Health Drinks
8.3.2 Energy Drinks
8.3.3 Juices
9 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Nestle
11.2 General Mills Inc
11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company
11.4 Kerry Group PLC
11.5 Amway
11.6 Ingredion Incorporated
11.7 Tate & Lyle PLC
11.8 Cargill Inc
11.9 BASF SE
11.10 DSM NV
11.11 Herbalife
11.12 Arla Foods
11.13 Standard Functional Foods Group Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htsbkh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: