The mobile market shipped 2.1 billion units in 2019, a 1.6% contraction YoY. 2020 is forecast to be a year of severe contractions across global markets as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a -17% volume growth rate forecast in 2020 across both smart and feature phones.



This 33 page report presents research on the mobile handset market and assesses market volume, value and product trends up until 2024, as well as market share analysis for 2019.



Shipment data is presented at sell-in level. Installed base and ownership levels are assessed, based on retail sales and assumptions relating to replacement rates. This captures first-hand sales only, and does not account for second-hand, refurbished markets.

This report will be delivered as a pdf. and excel. The accompanying excel contains 11,500 data points.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Update



4. Mobile Handset Market Overview

Market Volume Overview

Market Value Overview

Competition

OS Development

Pricing Trends

5. Regional Market Commentary

Developed and Developing Markets

Market Volume by Region

Market Potential and Saturation

Regional Competition

6. Product Trends

Voice Assistants in Smartphones

Screen-Size Trends

5G Forecasts

