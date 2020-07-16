Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Wheelchair Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the wheelchair market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global wheelchair technology by application, technology and region.



The technologies in wheel chair have undergone significant change in recent years, with manually operated wheel chair to electric/power wheel chair. The rising wave of new technology such as power wheelchair is creating significant potential for advanced wheel chair in various medical platforms due to its various features such as quick and easy maneuver, height adjustment, and it's perfect for pediatric application also.



In the wheelchair market, various technologies such as manual wheelchair and power wheelchair (front wheel drive, central wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and standing electric wheelchair) are used in the adult and pediatric applications. Growing elderly population, rising spinal cord injuries, and increasing demand for advanced wheelchairs from the sports industry are creating new opportunities for various wheel chair technologies.



Some of the wheelchair companies profiled in this report include Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, OttoBock Healthcare and Permobil.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the wheelchair market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in wheelchair market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in wheelchair market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in wheelchair technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this wheelchair market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this wheelchair technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Wheelchair Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Wheelchair Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Manual Wheelchair

4.2.2. Powered Wheelchair

4.2.2.1. Front Wheel Drive

4.2.2.2. Central Wheel Drive

4.2.2.3. Rear Wheel Drive

4.2.2.4. Standing Electric Wheelchair

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Adult Wheelchair by Technology

4.3.1.1. Manual Wheelchair

4.3.1.2. Powered Wheelchair

4.3.1.2.1. Front Wheel Drive

4.3.1.2.2. Central Wheel Drive

4.3.1.2.3. Rear Wheel Drive

4.3.1.2.4. Standing Electric Wheelchair

4.3.2. Pediatric Wheelchair by Technology

4.3.2.1. Manual Wheelchair

4.3.2.2. Powered Wheelchair

4.3.2.2.1. Front Wheel Drive

4.3.2.2.2. Central Wheel Drive

4.3.2.2.3. Rear Wheel Drive

4.3.2.2.4. Standing Electric Wheelchair



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Wheelchair Market by Region

5.2. North American Wheelchair Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Wheelchair Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Wheelchair Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Wheelchair Technology Market

5.3. European Wheelchair Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Wheelchair Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Wheelchair Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Wheelchair Technology Market

5.4. APAC Wheelchair Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Wheelchair System Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Wheelchair System Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Wheelchair System Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Wheelchair Technology Market

5.5. RoW Wheelchair Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Wheelchair Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Wheelchair Market by Technology Type

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Wheelchair Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Wheelchair Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Wheelchair Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Wheelchair Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Wheelchair Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Invacare Corporation

9.2. Pride Mobility Products Corporation

9.3. Sunrise Medical Limited

9.4. OttoBock Healthcare

9.5. Permobil



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3czi5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900