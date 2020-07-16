



Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside Information, July 16, 2020 at 1:40 p.m.



Aspocomp lowers its net sales and operating result forecast for 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Aspocomp’s weaker-than-expected financial performance has been affected in particular by the disruptions in automotive supply chains caused by the global coronavirus pandemic and the general weakening of demand at the beginning of the summer season. According to the new forecast, net sales and operating result for 2020 are expected to fall significantly short of the 2019 level.



In its previous outlook for 2020 (the Financial Statements release on March 10, 2020) Aspocomp estimated that its net sales and operating result for 2020 would be at the same level as in 2019. In 2019, net sales amounted to EUR 31.2 million and the operating result to EUR 3.4 million.



Aspocomp is currently observing a 30-day silent period prior to the publication of its Half-Year Report. Aspocomp's Half-Year Report 2020 will be released on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 40 5011 262 , mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





