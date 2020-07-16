Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Automotive MEMS Sensor Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive MEMS sensor manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving.



Over the years, the level of demand for automotive MEMS sensor has increased due to continuous implementation of vehicle safety regulations and increased awareness about safety among customers. Automotive MEMS sensors are used for a variety of applications, such as safety and chassis, powertrain, infotainment, and body and convenience and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%. The major growth drivers for this market are the continuous increases in the electronic content per vehicle and various governmental regulations for fuel emissions and safety in vehicles and increasing automotive production.



Firms that produce automotive MEMS sensor are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global automotive MEMS sensor suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Automotive MEMS Sensor Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant', which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the automotive MEMS sensor market and rates each automotive MEMS sensor producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as Robert Bosch, Sensata, Freescale, Analog Devices, Denso, NXP, STMicroelectronics and Infineon were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for automotive MEMS sensor. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



Some of the features of this research study are as follows:



Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant/strategic positioning of players

Leaders

Contenders

Visionaries

Specialists

Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various application segments such as in safety and chassis, powertrain, infotainment, and body and convenience market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Robert Bosch Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Robert Bosch Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Robert Bosch Company Statistics

3.2: Automotive MEMS Sensor Business Overview

3.2.1: Automotive MEMS Sensor Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Automotive MEMS Sensor Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. Sensata Profile



5. Freescale Profile



6. Analog Devices Profile



7. Infineon Profile



8. NXP Profile



9. Denso Profile



10. STMicroelectronic Profile



