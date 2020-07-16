Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Door and Window Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the door and window market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global door and window technology by application, material technology and region.



The material technologies in door and window has undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional wooden doors and windows to glass based doors and windows. The rising wave of new material technologies such as metal and plastic material technology is creating significant potential for advanced door and window in various construction platforms due to its durability and aesthetically beautiful appearance.



In door and window market, various technologies such as wood, metal, and plastic material technologies are used in the residential and non-residential applications. Increasing new construction, renovation activities, and rising consumer spending on home improvement are creating new opportunities for various door and window technologies.



Some of the door and window companies profiled in this report include Lixil Group, Sanwa Holdings, YKK Group, Masonite International, and Pella.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the door and window market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in door and window market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in door and window market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in door and window technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this door and window market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this door and window technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2.Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Door and Window Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Door and Window Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Wooden Door and Window

4.2.2. Metallic Door and Window

4.2.3. Plastic Door and Window

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Residential by Technology

4.3.2. Non-Residential by Technology



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Door and Window Market by Region

5.2. North American Door and Window Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Door and Window Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Door and Window Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Door and Window Technology Market

5.3. European Door and Window Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Door and Window Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Door and Window Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Door and Window Technology Market

5.4. APAC Door and Window Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Door and Window Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Door and Window Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Door and Window Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Door and Window Technology Market

5.5. RoW Door and Window Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Door and Window Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Door and Window Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Door and Window Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Door and Window Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Door and Window Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Door and Window Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Door and Window Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Lixil Group

9.2. Sanwa Holdings

9.3. YKK Group

9.4. Masonite International

9.5. Pella



