Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Industrial Networking Solution Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the smart highway market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global industrial networking solution market by application, technology, and region.



The technologies in industrial networking solutions have undergone significant change in recent years, with wired networking to wireless networking systems.



The rising wave of new technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee are creating significant potential for industrial networking solutions in asset tracking and supply chain management applications, and driving the demand for industrial networking solution/system.



In industrial networking solution market, various wired and wireless network technologies are used to increase efficiency and cost savings in various industrial applications. Increasing demand for wireless technology solution and introduction of data analytics & data processing are creating new opportunities for various industrial networking solution technologies.



Some of the Industrial Networking Solution companies profiled in this report include Huawei, Eaton, Cisco, Dell, Juniper Networks, Sierra Wireless, Aruba Networks, Veryx Technologies, ABB, Moxa, Belden, and Rockwell Automation.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the industrial networking solution market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in industrial networking solution market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in industrial networking solution market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in industrial networking solution technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this industrial networking solution market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this industrial networking solution technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Industrial Networking Solution Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Industrial Networking Solution Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Wired

4.2.1.1. Fieldbus

4.2.1.2. Industrial Ethernet

4.2.2. Wireless

4.2.2.1. Wi-Fi

4.2.2.2. ZigBee

4.2.2.3. Bluetooth

4.2.2.4. Others

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Remote Monitoring

4.3.2. Asset Tracking & Management

4.3.3. Supply Chain Management

4.3.4. Real-Time Streaming & Video

4.3.5. Emergency & Incident Management

4.3.6. Predictive Maintenance



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Industrial Networking Solution Market by Region

5.2. North American Industrial Networking Solution Technology Market

5.3. European Industrial Networking Solution Technology Market

5.4. APAC Industrial Networking Solution Technology Market

5.5. RoW Industrial Networking Solution Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Industrial Networking Solution Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Industrial Networking Solution Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Industrial Networking Solution Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Industrial Networking Solution Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Industrial Networking Solution Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Industrial Networking Solution Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Industrial Networking Solution Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Huawei

9.2. Eaton

9.3. Cisco

9.4. Dell

9.5. Juniper Networks

9.6. Sierra Wireless

9.7. Aruba Networks

9.8. Veryx Technologies

9.9. ABB

9.10. Moxa

9.11. Belden

9.12. Rockwell Automation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbbttk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900