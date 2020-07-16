New York, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Chemistry, Technology, Application, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04331014/?utm_source=GNW

0% between 2020 and 2025. The rising demand for pressure sensitive adhesives across various end-use industries, such as packaging, medical & healthcare, building & construction, and automotive & transportation, is expected to drive the growth of the market.



The growing demand for bio-based PSA and environmental regulations regarding the emission of VOCs into the atmosphere are driving the need to develop substitutes for the high VOC content adhesives.All these factors are responsible for the moderate threat of substitution of PSAs.



In order to cater to the high-demand for PSAs from various end-users, leading manufacturers have established different sizes of manufacturing plants resulting in a high degree of market fragmentation.



Based on chemistry, the acrylic PSA segment is expected to lead the pressure sensitive adhesives market during the forecast period.

Based on chemistry, the acrylic PSA chemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the pressure sensitive adhesives market in 2019, in terms of both volume and value.Acrylic PSAs are widely used in the automotive industry, which is one of the leading industries in various parts of the world, especially in the countries of APAC.



China, Japan, and India are among the top producers of automotive in the world and have held top positions for many years.This is due to various automotive manufacturers shifting production base to these countries owing to the low cost of raw materials and cheap labor.



The rapidly increasing population is leading to increased demand for automobiles. These trends have helped increase the demand for acrylic PSAs in automotive applications in the past and is expected to do so in the future as well



Based on technology, the water-based segment is expected to lead the pressure sensitive adhesives market during the forecast period.

The water-based segment is projected to lead the pressure sensitive adhesives industry during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value.Due to their environmental-friendly nature, the safety associated with their use, and their cost-effectiveness, PSAs manufactured using the water-based technology dominated the market globally.



These are useful for most of the chemistries, such as rubber, vinyl, and acrylic.They are widely used in various applications, such as tapes, labels, and graphics.



The hot-melt technology is mainly used in packaging and electrical, electronics & telecommunication industries. They are solvent-less PSAs. With advanced automation, they can be used conveniently



Based on application, the tapes segment is expected to lead the pressure sensitive adhesives market during the forecast period.

The tapes application segment is projected to lead the pressure sensitive adhesives market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.Pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes are used in the construction of all types of equipment and are invaluable for holding and positioning conductors, preventing relative movement, identification of parts, and exclusion of moisture.



PSA tapes are often used in fine-wire coils, where electrolysis can cause erosion of a conductor. New applications of PSA tapes are now being discovered, and therefore, the use of PSAs in tapes will continue to grow.



Based on the end-use industry, the packaging segment is expected to lead the pressure sensitive adhesives market during the forecast period.

The packaging industry is projected to lead the pressure sensitive adhesives market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.The packaging industry is forecasted to grow at a faster rate due to urbanization, increasing investment in construction, and burgeoning hygiene & healthcare and cosmetic industries.



The demand for packaging is driven by demand from economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia. Enhanced standard of living and increasing disposable income further drive the FMCG sector that demands packaging.



The pressure sensitive adhesives industry in the APAC region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC has various developing and emerging economies, with the growth in various industries, such as packaging, building & construction, electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and consumer goods.The developing economies of APAC have various advantages for the manufacturing sectors, such as easy availability of raw materials, low transportation cost, low labor cost, and low production cost.



Owing to these advantages, various manufacturing sectors are shifting to APAC countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Vietnam. As a result, the industrial sector in the APAC region is rapidly growing which is expected to impact the demand for pressure sensitive adhesives.

• By Company type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, Director Level – 60%, and Others – 10%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, South America – 5%, and Middle East & Africa – 10%



The pressure sensitive adhesives market comprises of major solution providers, such as Henkel AG & Company KGAA (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), H.B. Fuller (US), 3M Company (US), Arkema Group (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Scapa Group PLC (UK), and Ashland Inc., (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the pressure sensitive adhesives industry, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The study covers the pressure sensitive adhesives market across segments.It aims at estimating the size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on chemistry, technology, application, end-use industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pressure sensitive adhesives market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

