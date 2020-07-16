ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it plans to release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 30, 2020 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank Sorrentino III and Chief Financial Officer William S. Burns will host the call. The conference call dial-in number is 412-317-6026, access code 10146235. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and ending on Thursday, August 6, 2020 by dialing 412-317-6671, access code 10146235. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com .

