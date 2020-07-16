SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in virtual interviewing and assessments technology, today announced that it recently delivered its 15 millionth video-based interview after reaching the 10 million interview plateau only 13 months earlier. The global adoption of virtual interviewing is continuing to accelerate after the coronavirus pandemic caused companies to leap forward into the future of work overnight, moving the majority of their interviews for all roles to virtual.

"Ever since we created the world’s first on-demand job interview, companies around the globe have harnessed the power of HireVue to significantly expand their access to talent, reduce time-to-hire, and make better hiring decisions," said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO at HireVue. “As we look forward to the next 15 million interviews, we’re motivated by the work we're doing to support companies as they adapt to new ways of building their teams to grow their businesses."

Analysis from HireVue reveals that collectively, hiring teams and job candidates using its software have saved the equivalent carbon emissions that are absorbed by 120,000 trees in the last year, simply by making virtual interviewing their first port of call. The convenience of taking initial interviews online saves time for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers, while also shrinking our collective carbon footprint. As widespread adoption of virtual interviewing leads to mass adoption, the positive impact will grow exponentially.

About HireVue

HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent by combining the power of on-demand, structured interviewing, games and machine learning for better hiring decisions. The HireVue Assessments and Video Interviewing Platform uses a ground-breaking combination of industrial/organizational science and rigorously tested, predictive assessment analytics to help customers find and engage higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in over 30 languages and has hosted more than 15 million on-demand interviews and one million assessments. Its more than 700 customers worldwide include over one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Unilever, JP Morgan Chase, Delta Air Lines, Vodafone, Carnival Cruise Line and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com.

