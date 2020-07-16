New York City, NY, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 17, 2020 — 1 of Those Days, an innovative, digital, episodic series will premiere the full series on July 23, on @1deEsosDias’ IGTV and will display English subtitles. The comedy was shot vertically on iPhone 7, 8, and X to conceptually enhance its mobile nature.
1 of Those Days was created, co-written, and remotely produced by New York-based Argentinian creative director and producer Sabrina “Sal” Barca, Sabrina conceived the idea in 2018 after noticing the lack and the need for entertaining, fictional content on social media, and proposes Instagram as a streaming platform but adapted to social media habits. For that reason, the episodes strive for dynamic and modern storytelling and were conceived as “capsules:” individual situations that can be seen independently but that collectively complete the whole story. The account will also use the existing features, such as Stories, to share additional scenes and aspects of the story.
The episodic series was directed, co-written, and edited by Andy Gorostiaga, an actor, editor, and producer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and stars renowned actress Ailin Salas, known for XXY (2007), the Argentinian adaptation of In Treatment (2012). and Lulu (2014), for which she was nominated as Best Actress at the prestigious Argentinian Condor Awards.
SYNOPSIS
The story follows a day in the life of a young woman that is invited to a party by her love interest. What starts as a seemingly regular day, soon will become a series of adventures and unexpected events that the protagonist will have to sort out to get to her destination. Her journey will ultimately lead her to learn more about herself.
ABOUT SABRINA BARCA
Sabrina “Sal” Barca is an Argentinian-born, New York-based multi-disciplinary creative with a decade of experience in advertising, film, and communications. She holds a Masters in Science in Media Management from The New School. As a creative director, she built digital strategies for clients in diverse industries. In film, she participated on the production team of “Assholes”, which won the first Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award in SXSW, and worked at Big Indie Pictures, NY based production company that produced Oscar-nominated films like “Manchester by the Sea” and Amazon Studios movies, like “Beautiful Boy”, “Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot” and “Last Flag Flying” among others.
ABOUT ANDY GOROSTIAGA
Andy Gorostiaga is a queer actor, director, and producer from Argentina. As an actor, he starred in BRODER, the first Latin American series about hip-hop. The series was selected for the Compétition Séries Courtes of CANNESERIES 2020 and won at the International Festival of Short Episodic Series of BUENOS AIRES SERIES 2020. Gorostiaga also participated in a varied number of TV productions, like "El Marginal 2" (Underground/Netflix) and “Estocolmo, identidad perdida” (Story Lab & Kapow), among others. He also appeared in the film "Río" directed by Santiago Canel, participant of the FICIC International Competition in 2019. “1 of Those Days” is his directorial debut.
PRESS KIT, PROMOTIONAL POSTER, TRAILER, AND IMAGES:
https://bit.ly/3fzthNt
WEBSITE: www.1deEsosDias.com
INSTAGRAM: @1deEsosDias
PROJECT INFORMATION
Sabrina Barca
SALANDY FILMS
COUNTRY: Argentina, USA.
GENRE: Fiction, Comedy
FORMAT: Episodic Series
EPISODES: 12
TRT: 34 MINS TOTAL
LANGUAGE: Spanish, English Subtitles.
CREATED, CO-WRITTEN AND PRODUCED BY: Sabrina “Sal” Barca
DIRECTED, CO-WRITTEN AND EDITED BY: Andy Gorostiaga
CAST: Ailín Salas, Mariana Genesio Peña, Felisa Apel, Eugenio Sauvage, Camilo Cuello Vitale, Maria Mclean, Javier Niklison, Camila Peralta, Ramiro Martinez, Andy Gorostiaga, Flor Piterman, Martina Carou, Ivi Woscoboinik.
PRODUCTION: SALANDY FILMS
ASSOCIATED PRODUCTION: LEZICA.
