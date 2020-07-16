OTTAWA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s summer and camping season is in full swing. With travel restrictions in place around the world due to COVID-19, many Canadians are opting to take a road trip close to home and go camping as a way to get out of the house and enjoy the summer weather.
Whether you’re in a luxury RV or a rugged tent, because of its portability, safety and long shelf life, propane is an ideal energy source for camping trips. It’s also incredibly versatile. The Canadian Propane Association and its members would like to remind Canadians that as with any fuel source, safety protocols must be followed for an incident-free camping season.
“Whether it’s using propane to cook your meals or to stay warm, it is an ideal fuel source for campsite activities and equipment,” says Nathalie St-Pierre, CPA’s President and CEO. “Propane is a low-emission, efficient fuel that is easily transported and safe when used correctly. The key to safety for all fuels is proper use and handling.”
The CPA encourages Canadians to follow these safety tips when using propane cylinders in any activity:
Support local and save the environment!
While the one-pound, single-use cylinders are handy, the CPA encourages you to switch to refillable five-pound cylinders, which are an eco-friendly alternative and supports your local propane provider. And while some manufacturers are selling refillable one-pound cylinder kits, the CPA reminds Canadians that it is illegal by Canadian law to refill cylinders without proper training.
The Propane Fuelling Station Locator on the CPA website makes it is easy to refill or exchange a propane cylinder.
For more important safety tips, view CPA’s SAFETY TIPS: Handling and Transporting Propane Cylinders.
About the Canadian Propane Association
With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training and emergency response.
For further information, contact: Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications & Marketing via email at: info@propane.ca or phone: 587-349-5876.
Canadian Propane Association
Ottawa, CANADA
canadian.propane.association.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: