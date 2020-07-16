Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Salmon Fish Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Presently, the overall industry is experiencing growth with the ongoing research & development activities conducted by the key fish breeding corporations to improve their respective smolt (young salmon fish) harvest volume.

The global salmon fish market is expected to reach US$21.52 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 7.72%, over the period 2020-2024.

The growth of the market is supported by factors such as growing population, increasing fast-casual restaurants, escalating smolt releases, growing tourism industry and rising healthcare awareness. However, market growth would be challenged by growing carbon dioxide emissions and an outbreak of salmon induced disease. To overcome the challenges in the market, a few notable trends like emerging salmon fish harvesting projects, accelerating demand for smoked salmon, mounting penetration of online food orders, increasing per capita consumption of fish and technological advancement are expected to boost the market in future.

The fastest-growing regional market was Europe owing to the decline in the occurrence rate of marine animal diseases such as Sea Lice, Pancreas Disease & Salmonid Rickettsial Septicaemia in key revenue contributing areas and high adoption of the recirculation aquaculture system by the seafood companies. However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a major trade disruption worldwide, leading to a significant decline in the demand for salmon fish, impacting the growth of the market globally.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global salmon fish market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Norway, Chile, the U.K., Canada) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Mowi ASA, Austevoll Seafood ASA (Lery Seafood Group ASA), SalMar ASA, Grieg Seafood ASA, Bakkafrost P/F and Norway Royal Salmon ASA) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Salmon Fish

1.3 Production Cycle of Salmon Fish

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Fishing Activity

2.2 Impact on Food Purchase Preferences

2.3 Impact on Seafood Industry

2.4 Impact on Salmon Prices

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Salmon Fish Market by Value

3.2 Global Salmon Fish Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Salmon Fish Supply Volume

3.4 Global Salmon Fish Supply Volume Forecast

3.5 Global Salmon Fish Demand Volume

3.6 Global Salmon Fish Demand Volume Forecast

3.7 Global Salmon Fish Consumption per Capita by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Europe Salmon Fish Supply Volume

4.1.2 Europe Salmon Fish Supply Volume Forecast

4.1.3 Europe Salmon Fish Supply Volume by Country

4.1.4 Europe Salmon Fish Demand Volume

4.1.5 Europe Salmon Fish Demand Volume Forecast

4.1.6 Europe Salmon Fish Demand Volume by Country

4.1.7 Norway Salmon Fish Supply Volume

4.1.8 Norway Salmon Fish Supply Volume Forecast

4.1.9 The U.K. Salmon Fish Supply Volume

4.1.10 The U.K. Salmon Fish Supply Volume Forecast

4.1.11 Germany Salmon Fish Demand Volume Forecast

4.1.12 Germany Salmon Fish Demand Volume by Product Category

4.1.13 France Salmon Fish Demand Volume Forecast

4.1.14 France Salmon Fish Demand Volume by Product Category

4.2 The Americas

4.2.1 The Americas Salmon Fish Supply Volume

4.2.2 The Americas Salmon Fish Supply Volume Forecast

4.2.3 The Americas Salmon Fish Supply Volume by Country

4.2.4 Chile Salmon Fish Supply Volume

4.2.5 Chile Salmon Fish Supply Volume Forecast

4.2.6 Canada Salmon Fish Supply Volume

4.2.7 Canada Salmon Fish Supply Volume Forecast

4.2.8 The U.S. Salmon Fish Demand Volume

4.2.9 The U.S. Salmon Fish Demand Volume Forecast

4.2.10 The U.S. Salmon Fish Demand Volume by Category

4.2.11 The U.S. Salmon Fish Imports Volume

4.2.12 The U.S. Salmon Fish Imports Volume by Country

4.2.13 Brazil Salmon Fish Demand Volume

4.2.14 Brazil Salmon Fish Demand Volume Forecast

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Increasing Fast-Casual Restaurants

5.1.3 Escalating Smolt Releases

5.1.4 Upsurge in Economic Growth

5.1.5 Growing Tourism Industry

5.1.6 Rising Healthcare Awareness

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Emerging Salmon Fish Harvesting Projects

5.2.2 Accelerating Demand for Smoked Salmon

5.2.3 Mounting Penetration of Online Food Orders

5.2.4 Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Fish

5.2.5 Technological Advancement

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Growing Carbon Dioxide Emissions

5.3.2 Outbreak of Salmon Induced Disease

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.2 Norway

6.2.1 Salmon Fish Market Share Comparison by Key Players

6.3 Chile

6.3.1 Salmon Fish Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Mowi ASA

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Austevoll Seafood ASA (Lery Seafood Group ASA)

7.3 SalMar ASA

7.4 Grieg Seafood ASA

7.5 Bakkafrost P/F

7.6 Norway Royal Salmon ASA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8vsot

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900