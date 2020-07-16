Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in anti-counterfeit packaging has undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional package sealing tapes to advanced RFID technology.



The rising wave of new technologies such as RFID and taggant is creating significant potential for anti-counterfeit packaging in food and beverage, electronics, and consumer durable applications, due to better product security, traceability, safety information, and readability.



In this market, various technologies, such as RFID, barcode, hologram, and taggants are used in various applications. Stringent laws and regulations, increase in the focus of manufacturers on brand protection, need to maintain an efficient supply chain, and growth in the parent industry are creating new opportunities for various anti-counterfeit packaging technologies.



Report Scope



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global anti-counterfeit packaging by application, technology and region.



Some of the anti-counterfeit packaging companies profiled in this report include Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, DowDuPont, DNA Sciences and SICPA Holding.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the anti-counterfeit packaging market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in anti-counterfeit packaging market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in anti-counterfeit packaging market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in anti-counterfeit packaging technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this anti-counterfeit packaging market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this anti-counterfeit packaging technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. RFID

4.2.2. Barcode

4.2.3. Hologram

4.2.4. Taggant

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Food and Beverage

4.3.2. Healthcare

4.3.3. Electronics and Automotive

4.3.4. Consumer Durables



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Region

5.2. North American Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.2.1. United States Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.2.2. Canadian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.2.3. Mexican Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.3. European Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.3.2. German Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.3.3. French Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.4. APAC Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.4.1. Chinese Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.4.2. Japanese Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.4.3. Indian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.4.4. South Korean Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

5.5. RoW Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market



6. Latest Development and Innovation in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Avery Dennison Corporation

9.2. 3M Company

9.3. DowDuPont

9.4. DNA Sciences Inc.

9.5. SICPA Holding SA



