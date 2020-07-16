Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide DIY Home Automation Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The DIY home automation manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving.



Over the years, the level of demand for DIY home automation has increased due to growing adoption of cloud-based technologies and lower cost for DIY system. DIY home automation is used for a variety of applications, such as commercial and household and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 40%. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing awareness on safety and security, increasing consumer need for simplicity and personalized experience, growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, and low cost for DIY system.



Firms that produce DIY home automation are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global DIY home automation suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of DIY Home Automation Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the DIY home automation market and rates each DIY home automation producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as iSmartAlarm, SmartThings, Ingersoll-Rand, iControl Networks, Smartlabs, Nest Labs, Vera Control, and Belkin were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for DIY home automation. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



Some of the features of this research study are as follows:



Leadership and competitive analysis:

Product mapping of leading players

Benchmarking of financial strength of leading players

Leadership quadrant/strategic positioning of players

Leaders

Contenders

Visionaries

Specialists

Market shares of leading players in various regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Profiles of leading players in terms of below parameters:

Product positioning

Market positioning

Financial strength

Revenue breakdown by market segments

Revenue breakdown by regions

Organizational capabilities

Innovation and market leadership

This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various application segments such as in commercial and household market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. iSmartAlarm Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: ISmartAlarm Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: ISmartAlarm Company Statistics

3.2: DIY Home Automation Business Overview

3.2.1: DIY Home Automation Business Segment

3.2.2: Global DIY Home Automation Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: DIY Home Automation Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global DIY Home Automation Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. SmartThings Profile



5. Ingersoll-Rand Profile



6. iControl Networks Profile



7. Smartlabs Profile



8. Nest Labs Profile



9. Vera Control Profile



10. Belkin Profile



