The global hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in the 2020s to USD 3.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for medical implants are some of the drivers fueling the growth of the Hydroxyapatite market across the globe. However, some of the major restraints for the growth of the Hydroxyapatite market are unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US and unmet performance benchmark by hydroxyapatite such as it has low fracture toughness.



Among types, the nano-size segment of the Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.



Nano-size Hydroxyapatite is synthetic in nature and is mostly used in orthopedic, dental care products, plastic surgery, food, and pharmaceutical applications. Hydroxyapatite with particle size in nanometers is attracting attention as a bioceramic due to its similarity with human hard tissue. Nano-size Hydroxyapatite is used in the food and dental care products to increase the strength of bones and teeth.



The recent developments of Hydroxyapatite based biomaterials for biomedical application is mainly attributed to the advancement in nanotechnology. This advancement in technology helps overcome the shortcomings of micro-size Hydroxyapatite, such as a large surface area in relation to volume and unusual chemical synergistic effects. Nano-size Hydroxyapatite exhibits improved sinterability and enhanced densification, due to which, the fracture toughness and mechanical properties improve. These properties of nano-size Hydroxyapatite increases its demand in various applications.



Among applications, the dental care segment of the Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



Hydroxyapatite is majorly used in enamel and dental care solutions in the oral care industry. It is one of the main components of teeth that accounts for 97% of enamel and 70% of dentin. In the dental care application, hydroxyapatite is widely preferred over fluoride for remineralization of teeth surfaces. Hydroxyapatite granules are used in various clinical dental practices such as the reconstruction of periodontal bone defects; filling bone defects after cystectomy, after apicoectomy, and after the loss of dental implants; and increasing the thickness of atrophic alveolar ridges.



The Asia-Pacific Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market can be attributed to the flourishing healthcare sector in the region. The orthopedic application segment led the Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market in 2019, followed by the dental care application segment.

Countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India are experiencing rapid growth in medical tourism, thereby leading to the growth of their domestic healthcare sectors. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the Hydroxyapatite market in the region. Moreover, the increasing awareness among masses about the cost-effective treatments and rapidly developing infrastructure of the medical sector in these countries is expected to lead to the growth of the Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market during the forecast period.



The key companies operating in the Hydroxyapatite market are FLUIDINOVA (Portugal), SofSera Corporation (Japan), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan), SigmaGraft (US) and CAM Bioceramics (Netherlands).



