Centennial, Colorado, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial, Colo. (July 15, 2020) — Liteye Systems, Inc., is pleased to announce the selection of its Containerized Anti-UAS Defense Systems (C-AUDS) as the first system of systems chosen for integration with the USAF developed MEDUSA Command and Control (C2) System which was recently identified in the DoD’s down selection of Interim Counter Small Unmanned Systems (C-sUAS).

Liteye has delivered essential equipment to the US Government for over 20 years and has sustained growth starting with the Anti-UAS Defense System (AUDS) as a Combat Proven product with over 1000 defeats against enemy drones flown by ISIS, Taliban and others; C-AUDS is based on that tradition. Liteye’s portfolio of defense and critical infrastructure protection products continues to be a game-changing force to protect airfields, government installations and lives across the US Government.

“C-AUDS is our most advanced C-sUAS solution built on the foundation of fielded combat capabilities since 2016. It is a self-contained C-sUAS system that integrates very well with other sensors, C2 systems and weapon systems.” said Kenneth Geyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Liteye Systems. He goes on to say, “The fact that the MEDUSA C2 System was chosen, and C-AUDS is an integral part of MEDUSA for protection of critical infrastructure is no surprise. We are committed to continue deliveries of these capabilities to our current customers and to any organization with a requirement to protect lives and defend critical infrastructure.”

Liteye is a world leader in C-sUAS, ruggedized thermal cameras and helmet mounted displays with over $100M in products, support, and services provided to the US Government in recent years. Liteye’s Counter UAS solutions are deployed worldwide.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com)

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, convert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats.

# # #

Attachment

Marya Mista Liteye Systems, Inc. 630-991-3711 mmista@liteye.com