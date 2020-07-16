WASHINGTON, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the Company and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary were recognized as leading firms by Chambers Litigation Support 2020, a guide to top professional services providers in key markets worldwide.



With 11 firmwide rankings and three individual rankings, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had the most combined recognitions of any firm in Chambers Litigation Support 2020. FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon were both ranked as leading firms in the Economic Analysts – Global-wide category.

FTI Consulting also was recognized in the following categories:

Business Intelligence & Investigations – Asia-Pacific Region

E-Discovery – UK-wide

E-Discovery – USA – Nationwide

Forensic Accountants – UK-wide

PR & Communications – USA – Nationwide

Asset Tracing & Recovery (Investigations Agencies) – Global-wide

Business Intelligence & Investigations – USA – Nationwide

PR & Communications – UK-wide

Business Intelligence & Investigations – UK-wide

In addition, the following FTI Consulting professionals received individual recognitions as leading practitioners:

Almira Cemmell , Business Intelligence & Investigations – UK-wide

, Business Intelligence & Investigations – UK-wide Andrew Durant , Forensic Accountants – UK-wide

, Forensic Accountants – UK-wide Greg Hallahan , Business Intelligence & Investigations – Asia-Pacific Region

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

