BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Verizon’s customers make their voices heard to J.D. Power, they make history.



In the latest J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study - Volume 2 , Verizon has been named the Most Awarded Wireless Company for Network Quality for the 25th consecutive time, making Verizon the most awarded brand for network quality in the history of the J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality Study.



“This year’s award is especially meaningful because it reflects how our customers viewed our network quality during the unprecedented experience of the first half of the year,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “Having their confidence not only now, but over the course of so many reports, reinforces our engineers' commitment to providing the highest quality network experience, focusing on delivering the best possible coverage, reliability and capability.”

The J.D. Power findings for 25 consecutive study periods cover over 12 straight years (two volumes each year). More than 33,000 people participated in a national survey conducted between January and June 2020 and J.D. Power recognizes the highest-ranking companies from results based on customer experience from the companies evaluated. This year, Verizon ranks highest in Network Quality across 5 regions, in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West Regions.

Verizon has a winning track record with other third-party organizations that test network experience not only based on consumer feedback, but also through technical drive tests and crowdsourced data. In addition to J.D. Power, the latest award wins for Verizon’s network include:



Rootmetrics : in the nation’s most rigorous and scientific network test, conducted in 2H 2019, Verizon’s network was undefeated across all six categories of testing, including overall network performance, reliability, speed, data, call and text .1



Opensignal : which collects data both actively and automatically via its own apps and partner apps, named Verizon #1 in Video Experience, 4G Coverage Experience and 4G Availability.2 Opensignal also recently recognized Verizon as having the fastest 5G download speed in the world3 and offering the best 5G download speed experience in the United States.4



Ookla: Analyzed user test results, and found Verizon provided the fastest 5G performance and tied for the best 4G availability.6

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

