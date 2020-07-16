SANTA CLARA, Calif. and TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce it has hired three new Sr. VP of Sales team members to meet the fast growing demand for its video conferencing, virtual event and AR services. The addition of these three team members now brings its global sales team to a total of nine with a monthly minimum sales quota of $100,000 each. With the hiring of these three new sales team members, NexTech is expanding its growing talent base to meet the extreme demand in the market, which is critical to the company's growth plans.
Andrew Crow who was previously PopResearch - President's Club Sales Award Winner 2017, 2018, 2019 and top producing sales rep comments, “I decided to join NexTech because of fantastic, accomplished and bright leadership alongside what some can argue to be unequivocally the top products and product roadmap in the AR space. Not only did I see the opportunity to join a tremendous company with a great culture, I also see great potential for extraordinary growth in an emerging market that appears to be undervalued and still widely unknown in the marketplace.”
Mike Curridor who was previously Director, Enterprise Sales at Leonardo comments, “I am beyond excited to be joining the NexTech team. I am extremely grateful to be joining a company that is on the forefront of boundary pushing technology in augmented reality, and ideally situated for continued exponential growth."
James Barnett, Executive Director of Ryerson University hired as consultant for Edtech and Telemedicine sales at NexTech comments, “I am very excited to be joining NexTech AR. The company has evolved at the right place and the right time. I look forward to the opportunity to further develop and implement cutting edge technologies in both Telemedicine and Augmented Learning in NexTech.”
Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “I’m gratified to be able to attract top flight talent and to see our sales force grow at this rapid pace as we are experiencing a rapid increase in demand for our services globally. We now have two salespeople in Europe and seven in North America with the expectation that we will be hiring additional sales reps to meet the rapidly growing demand for our platforms.” He continues, “I believe that with our InfernoAR platform, NexTech has the opportunity to take the lead market position in video conferencing and virtual events by integrating two very exciting and in demand technologies, video and AR, into one secure and scalable platform.”
About InfernoAR
InfernoAR, supports clients that require integration with enterprise systems, custom workflow, cognitive search and discovery, interactive features and secure multi-CDN streaming in front of and behind the firewall. The platform services Fortune 500 businesses like Johnson and Johnson, Viacom, Polycom and others. It’s super secure with token authentication allowing the CDNs to reject serving videos to unauthorized users, by taking the JWT authentication to the edge security is pushed closer to the user and load is taken off the core application. InfernoAR has been providing top products and service in the video streaming space for 10+ years.
Recent Company Highlights in 2020:
About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded “pure-play” AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™.
The company is pursuing four verticals in AR.
ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.
ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D, 360, AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.
InfernoAR: the world's most advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages put InfernoAR in a class by itself.
ARitize™ Hollywood Studios: expected to launch in 2020, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.
To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com.
On behalf of the Board of NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
“Evan Gappelberg”
CEO and Director
For further information, please contact:
Evan Gappelberg
Chief Executive Officer
info@nextechar.com
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “looking forward” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of NexTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. NexTech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
NT_LOGO.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: