TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Executive GP IV, Limited ("Sentient IV") announces that it has filed an early warning report as a result of the decrease of its percentage of holdings of common shares ("Common Shares") in Meridian Mining S.E. ("Meridian").

As a result of private placements made by Meridian, the conversion of certain debt held by Sentient IV in Meridian, and the surrender, by private agreement, of certain shares for cancellation by Meridian Sentient IV's percentage of holdings of Common Shares has decreased by 88.6% since its early warning report filed on May 28, 2018.

Sentient IV now owns or controls an aggregate of 8,340,898 Common Shares, being 9.99% of the outstanding Common Shares of Meridian.

As noted above, the holdings of Sentient IV, on a partially diluted basis, have decreased to less than 10% of the Common Shares of Meridian.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Sentient IV, please contact Mike de Leeuw at (345) 746-0936.