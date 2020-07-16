HICKSVILLE, NY, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Can B Corp (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B Corp” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, announced today that their Pure Leaf Oil brand products are available at Bargain Barns Inc. d/b/a United Grocery Outlet (“UGO”) , www.myugo.com.



The initial product offerings are 3 oz. Roll-On pain relief products, and the first order has been delivered and sold out in several stores. Pure Leaf Oil, a product of Pure Health Products, LLC, is fulfilling reorders currently. Mr. Pat Ferro, President of Pure Health Products LLC, commented, “I’m very pleased with this initial order; our team has been working to develop our white label business offerings and this is another step in growing this segment. We look forward to developing our relationship with UGO, as well many other white label clients.”

About United Grocery Outlet:

In business since 1974, United Grocery Outlets are a highly reputable closeout grocery merchant buying and selling most products sold in supermarkets.

They specialize in handling inventory imbalances, closeouts, packaging changes, close-dated product, factory seconds, and trial run products. From our distribution center in Athens, Tennessee, we operate retail outlets in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, and Alabama.

The company currently operates 38 stores in 6 States.

About CanB Corp.

CanB Corp is a Health & Wellness company dedicated to delivering the highest quality CBD products, nutritionals, consumer products, and related medical equipment. Products are sold to consumers online, via retailers, marketing partners, events, and through doctors and other medical and health & wellness organizations. Our products are designed, grown, and produced to the highest industry standards to promote wellness and reduce pain, inflammation, anxiety, sleep disorders and related issues. Further, we are committed to serving our customers and marketing partners, with not only the best products, but the best service and experience in the marketplace now and in the future.

CanB Corp owns and operates a manufacturing facility under Pure Health Products in Lacey, Washington where all CBD based products are blended and packaged. CanB Corp owns and operates Duramed Inc, which sells medical supplies and devices. CanB Corp owns and operates NY Hemp Depot and Green Grow Farms, which are licensed to grow and cultivate Hemp in the State of New York.

For more information about CanB Corp., please visit www.CanBCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

Investors and Media:

IR@canbiola.com

(917) 658-7878