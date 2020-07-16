Dublin, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) estimated at 279.3 Million Number of Households in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 608 Million Number of Households by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 82.4 Million Number of Households in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.5% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 106.5 Million Number of Households in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 106.5 Million Number of Households by the year 2027.The publisher brings years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 121-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others

Arris Group Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

Channel Master

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Cox Communications Inc.

DISH Network Corporation

Humax Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N. V.

LG Electronics

Nagravision Sa

Nokia Networks

Panasonic Corp.

Technicolor SA

TiVo Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



TV DVRs: The Most Successful Form of Time Shifting TV Viewing Providing Entertainment at the Touch of a Button

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Developed Regions: Prime Markets for TV DVRs

Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth

Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer Trickle Down Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Unit Sales

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Digitization of Television Broadcasting Provides the Foundation for DVR Market Growth

Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for the DVRs Market

Analog Switch-Off (ASO) in Select Countries

DVRs Leverage Established DTH & Cable TV Domains to Thrive

Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth

Robust HDTV Penetration Boosts Demand for HD DVRs

Multi-Room DVRs: The New Frontier for Growth

Bottlenecks in On-Site Storage & Focus on Value Added Services Make Networked DVRs (nDVRs) Mainstream

The Growing Trend Towards Cord Cutting Fuels Demand for OTA DVRs

Interest in Cloud DVR Spills Over: A Review of What it Means for Conventional Box Type DVRs

A Review of Select Cloud DVR Platforms

Prevailing Macroeconomic Trends Provide a Fertile Environment for Growth

Growth in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards

Expanding Base of Middle Class Population Shifts Future Growth Opportunitiesto Emerging Markets

Online Streaming (VOD) Emerges as a Threat to DVRs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 59



