MISSION, Kan., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the launch of its new XDD-360 Technology Suite comprised of multiple technology products engineered to accelerate and optimize eDiscovery matters.



By unlocking the power of XDD’s world-class, secure technology solutions, XDD-360 pairs advanced technologies with a proven, customer-centric service model. From lightning fast processing to AI-driven managed review, XDD-360 couples XDD’s propriety technology stack with core service offerings to deliver tech-enabled results for clients.

Bob Lorum, XDD Chief Marketing Officer, states, “Whether used independently or combined with multiple applications, the XDD-360 Technology Suite provides clients with advanced technology solutions to complete eDiscovery matters on time and within budget. The XDD-360 Technology Suite is the driving force behind the scenes that optimizes all of our service offerings for clients.”

"At XDD, we’re passionate about client success and customer service,” adds Drew Stern who leads the Product Management team at XDD. “XDD-360 is the enabling technology layer that powers our services and augments the capabilities of our teams, allowing us to deliver meaningful, tech-driven results for every client. From AI to mobile, from security to processing - XDD-360 has it all.”

To learn more about the new XDD-360 Technology Suite, or to request an online demo of any of its components, visit the XDD-360 Technology Suite section of the XDD website.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating precision communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 16 offices throughout the United States and one location in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

Press Contact:

Bob Lorum

Xact Data Discovery

951.378.1991

blorum@xactdatadiscovery.com