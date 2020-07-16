AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTC.QB: KULR ), (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, CEO Michael Mo who discusses the recent news and developments for the Company.



The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/7-14-2020-smallcapvoice-interview-with-kulr-technology-group-inc/

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Mo provides his personal insights into the drivers behind the Company’s financial results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020, the path to be cash flow break-even by the fourth quarter of 2020, How KULR will achieve its goal of revenue growth of above 200% year-over-year for Q2 2020, and much more.

“These are exciting times for our company,” Mo told Smith. “With our long working history with NASA and government defense customers, we are now seeing great interest from commercial clients in the private sector. We continue to expand our prospective customer base and customer pipeline in the private sector while simultaneously increasing the number of engagements and contract work with strategic government customers including NASA, the US Department of Transportation, US Air Force, US Army and the Defense Logistics Agency.”

In a recent article issued by SmallCapVoice.com, Inc., investors are invited to learn more about the history of the Company and where they are headed in 2020 and 2021:

According to Market and Markets Research, by 2030, 27 million EVs will be on the road, marking drastic hike from the 3.3 million EVs on the road in 2019. Meanwhile, surging demand for electronic-powered devices is expected to push the global thermal management market to hit $100 billion by 2024, according to Allied Market Research.

The decision to extend its technologies into mass market applications such as EVs, puts KULR in a strong position to capture its share of the blazing market thermal management market.

Please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/kulr/ and https://www.smallcapvoice.com/wp-content/uploads/smallcap-pdf-template-kulr-small.pdf for more great information about KULR Technology Group, Inc.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. ( KULR ) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com .

