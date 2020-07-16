TAMPA, FLA., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juy 16th, 2020 - The Green Claw launches “United by CBD, Powered by Heroes”; a program offering free CBD to all, in honor of every hero.





United by CBD, Powered by Heroes Program allows every individual who visits The Green Claw’s website to redeem one free CBD item per month with no additional purchase or commitment necessary. The program serves as our small way to honor and support heroes of all kinds. The Green Claw is not only honoring traditional heroes such as military personnel, veterans, first responders, doctors, and nurses - but also everyday heroes showing bravery and goodwill in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.





“This Pandemic has made us view heroes in an entirely new light,” said Samantha Knight, Global Brand Manager of The Green Claw. “Our local supermarket employees and delivery drivers have become our cape less heroes. Our neighbors extending a supportive hand for those in need, to the parent’s rising to meet the needs of their children’s education, everyone is a hero to someone.”





“CBD has positively affected my own life,” said Knight. “I, like many, have lived my life silently suffering from debilitating anxiety. CBD has given me a natural way of curbing my anxiety and has transformed my quality of living. During such an uncertain time, our nation’s anxiety and stress is at an unprecedented high. The United by CBD, Powered by Heroes Program is just our small way of giving back to our community and helping humanity heal.”





TheGreenClaw.com is a veteran-owned ecommerce destination and CBD education website focused on bringing the highest quality CBD products on the market to all consumers at an affordable price. The site aims to be a true consumer advocate, educating consumers on the benefits of CBD. This includes providing information on key features of CBD and hemp products such as the difference between Isolate CBD, Broad Spectrum, and Full Spectrum products, the importance of sourcing American made hemp, and consumer information on understanding laboratory test results.

