OTTAWA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versature, a Canadian provider of cloud communications solutions for business, has unveiled their newest integration uniting Microsoft’s premier collaboration tool, Microsoft Teams, with Versature's advanced suite of telephony features and integrations.



The global work-from-home orders required Canadian organizations to accelerate cloud-based technology adoption and leverage platforms that facilitate collaboration for a dispersed workforce. Within a 4-month period, Microsoft Teams experienced a 180% increase in active users. The intensifying need for organizations to invest in digital transformation initiatives to ensure business continuity serves as a promising opportunity for the Canadian Channel community.

“The Versature Microsoft Teams integration is the latest development in our commitment to delivering an all-encompassing unified communications solutions to Canadian organizations,” said Jonathon Moody, President and COO of Versature. “Through the Versature Channel Partner Program, MSPs and VARs are empowered to equip their clients with Canada’s leading business telephone solution that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams’ mobile, desktop and web applications.”

The Versature integration leverages the power of the cloud to provide a fully automated and managed solution without added equipment or infrastructure. With Versature, Teams users can access their contacts, history, voicemail, and speed dial from any conversation or sidebar within Microsoft Teams.

Versature’s Microsoft Teams users are protected with built-in disaster recovery strategies. Should the Microsoft Teams applications experience a feature disruption or software failure, calls will continue to route to the customer’s desk phone and Versature web based SONAR phone to ensure access to a reliable communication system.

Versature’s cloud communications technology offers enterprise-class business phone systems that integrate seamlessly with popular business applications as well as audio and video conferencing. Versature’s business phone solutions are engineered to help organizations of all sizes and industries drive performance through powerful telephony tools, analytics functionality, unlimited international calling, free Poly phone rentals, mobile and browser-based calling, and 24/7 Canadian-based technical support.

Versature launched its National Partner Program in October 2019 as part of its strategic approach to scaling operations in Canada. The Program empowers managed service providers (MSPs), telecommunications providers, and IT consultants across the country to expand their portfolios and support their clients with a robust, reliable, and innovative business communications solution. Versature’s services are optimized to support organizations and businesses of all sizes and industries.

To learn more about Versature’s Channel Partner Program and the Versature solution, visit us here or email partners@versature.com .

About Versature

Versature is the leader in Canadian UCaaS business phone and communication solutions. Trusted by clients and partners across the country, Versature is an award-winning company that is raising the bar with the highest quality phone systems, superior Communications as a Service and operational system integrations, multiple geo-redundant Canadian data centres, and Canadian-based technical support. Founded in 2003, Versature has a rapidly growing subscriber base and strong partner network from coast to coast. Versature is part of net2phone, a global provider of unified communications services.