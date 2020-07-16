PARIS and BOSTON and LONDON and MUNICH, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirakl , the only marketplace SaaS platform that empowers both B2B and B2C organizations to launch and grow an enterprise marketplace at scale, today announced a major mid-year milestone, achieving 111% GMV growth and over $1.2 billion GMV generated by Mirakl-powered Marketplaces in just the first half of 2020.



With 25 new customers on board, including numerous Fortune 500 firms, and 18 new marketplaces launched in just six months, the company is setting a record pace. Mirakl is on track to far surpass its 2019 annual growth and customer-generated GMV, even as the COVID-19 pandemic has tempered the global economy. The exceptional performance of the company and its customers underscores the resiliency of the marketplace model to drive business growth despite economic uncertainty.

“Our Mirakl-powered Marketplace has enabled us to be agile and pivot in response to changes in customer demand. Even during unpredictable, difficult times, our customers know that we’re the go-to source for everything they need to make their home comfortable. With the help of our seller network, we’re fulfilling that promise,” said Cristiano C. Athayde, Digital Sales Director, Leroy Merlin Brazil.

Other major Mirakl highlights for the first half of the year include:

Onboarding several marquee global brands including Avnet, Campadre Scandinavia, Galeria Inno, Leroy Merlin South Africa, Musgrave, and Verishop.





Launching B2B and B2C marketplaces for Carrefour France, Changi Airport, Food Service Exchange, H&M Home, La Poste, Maykers, Tetra Pak, and among others.





Living up to the promises of President Macron’s “Tech for Good” initiative, Mirakl launched in under 48 hours StopCovid19.fr , the first and only COVID-focused marketplace providing critical protective and sanitation supplies to address shortages and resolve supply chain issues. In just two months since launch, the site has delivered over 66 million masks, hand sanitizer and other protective gear to more than 4,000 healthcare facilities and nearly 22,000 enterprises.





Enhancing Mirakl's platform functionality and ease of use including an upgrade to the messaging interface plus new capabilities, streamlined incident management, new experience and more granularity in commission grids, and a new AI that uses machine learning for easy categorization in catalog integration and management.





Launching the new Mirakl Marketplace Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud , which combines the functionality and data synchronization powered by several APIs into a plug-and-play package making it even easier for organizations that are using the Salesforce B2C commerce platform to launch and grow a marketplace business quickly.





Introducing a new Developer Certification program which creates a trustworthy professional designation indicating to customers and partners that the individual holding the Certification has demonstrated expertise in implementing Mirakl-powered Marketplaces.

Despite COVID, Mirakl has also expanded its global team with nearly 100 new hires this year to support its accelerating growth, adding top-notch talent in key areas. So far this year, the company has brought on three former SAP, Salesforce, and Commerce Hub executives—Brian Diehl, Natasha Sachdeva and Sara Moore—to lead B2B marketplace strategy, solutions engineering and sales , respectively. Mirakl also opened a new office in Bordeaux and, with its footprint growing rapidly in Latin America, hired Christophe Minarelli , formerly the marketplace commercial director at Cdiscount, and Felipe Dias Morais Magalhães , who previously spent nine years at Accenture, to lead Client Success in São Paulo, Brazil.

A testament to the company’s broader impact, Mirakl’s innovation and momentum have also been recognized beyond the eCommerce industry. The company has just earned prestigious global recognition as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum for empowering B2B and B2C organizations to disrupt traditional industries and thrive in the digital age by platforming their businesses. The company has also earned accolades for its engaging employee culture, being named one of Built in Boston’s 2020 Best Places to Work with special recognition as Best Midsize Company and Best Paying Company.

“Even as the global economy slowed, Mirakl-powered Marketplaces were ramping up, enabling our customers to not only weather the storm, but actually thrive,” said Mirakl co-founder and CEO Philippe Corrot. “We launched entirely new marketplaces in a matter of days; maintained a stable, reliable platform during weeks of record-level traffic; and gave our customers the tools they needed to quickly adapt their businesses in the face of fast-changing demand. In 2020, we’re seeing our customers realize the true promise of the platform model with Mirakl.”

